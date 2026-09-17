Environment

Heavy rains raise flash flood, landslide risks in 8 northern, north central localities

Authorities urged residents in the eight provinces and cities - Son La, Phu Tho, Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Quang Ninh, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An - to remain alert for a high risk of flash floods and landslides on September 17.

A section of a road in mountainous Thanh Hoa province is submerged under deep floodwaters. Photo published by VNA
A section of a road in mountainous Thanh Hoa province is submerged under deep floodwaters. Photo published by VNA

Hanoi (VNA) - Heavy rains, with some areas receiving more than 250 mm, have left soils in parts of northern and north-central Vietnam close to saturation, raising the risk of flash floods and landslides as more rain is forecast on September 17, warned the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Overnight and early on September 17, moderate to heavy rain, locally accompanied by thunderstorms and downpours, was reported in Phu Tho, Hanoi, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, as well as southern parts of Lao Cai, Son La, Tuyen Quang and Thai Nguyen.

Rainfall in Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An was particularly heavy. Between 7 p.m. on September 16 and 3 a.m. on September 17, some weather stations recorded more than 130 mm of rain, including 153 mm in Gia Vien (Ninh Binh), 151 mm in Nhu Xuan (Thanh Hoa), and 134 mm in Cau Dien (Hanoi).

Further rain is forecast through the night of September 17, with 40-80 mm expected in Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and southern Phu Tho, and some areas potentially receiving more than 130 mm.

Other parts of the north, including Hanoi and northern Phu Tho, are expected to receive 30-60 mm, with isolated areas exceeding 90 mm.

Over the past 24 hours, heavy rain has also been recorded in Son La, Phu Tho, Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Quang Ninh, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An.

Rainfall reached 262 mm in Trung Ha, Thanh Hoa, and 247 mm at Nong Truong 15 in Nghe An.

Soil-moisture models show that some areas in these provinces have reached or are nearing saturation, with moisture levels above 85%. Additional rain of up to 90 mm is forecast in parts of Phu Tho, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, while Son La, Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang and Thai Nguyen could receive more than 60 mm in isolated areas.

|Authorities urged residents in the eight provinces and cities - Son La, Phu Tho, Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Quang Ninh, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An - to remain alert for a high risk of flash floods and landslides on September 17./.

VNA
#Heavy rain #moisture #flash floods #landslides #northern and north central localities
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