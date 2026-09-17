Environment

Heavy rains cause widespread damage in Phu Tho, Thanh Hoa

Prolonged heavy rains from September 13–17 have caused flooding and landslides, damaging homes, crops, roads and infrastructure in Phu Tho and Thanh Hoa provinces, with local authorities mobilising forces for emergency response.

Landslides block roads in mountainous areas of Thanh Hoa (Photo: VNA)
Landslides block roads in mountainous areas of Thanh Hoa (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prolonged heavy rains from September 13–17 have caused flooding and landslides, damaging homes, crops, roads and infrastructure in Phu Tho and Thanh Hoa provinces, with local authorities mobilising forces for emergency response.

According to the Phu Tho provincial Civil Defence Command, several areas recorded rainfall of more than 400mm, with the highest seen in Cao Ram, Lien Son commune at 440.2mm. Many other locations received 300–400mm rainfall.

​The heavy rains caused water levels in several rivers to rise. At Hung Thi hydrological station, the water level on the Boi River reached 13.51m, 0.51m above alarm level 3, while the Bua River at Thanh Son station stood at 23.46m, 0.46m above alarm level 1.

Most irrigation reservoirs were operating at 85–100% of their normal levels. Forty-four major reservoirs reached or exceeded their spillway levels but remained basically safe.

No deaths have been reported. Three people trapped in Mu Cave in Dung Tien commune after floodwaters blocked its entrance were safely rescued.

Flooding and landslides damaged 11 houses and inundated 141 others. Rice and crop areas were flooded, while about 1.62ha of aquaculture in Yen Son commune was affected, with fish swept away. A school and a cultural facility were also damaged.

Three landslides were recorded on national highways, four on provincial roads and 20 on inter-commune and inter-hamlet roads. Flooding and road disruptions have isolated 401 households in Lac Thuy and Cao Duong communes, while the Bai Nai spillway on Provincial Road 446 in Ky Son ward collapsed.

So far, 252 households, comprising more than 1,040 people, have been evacuated from high-risk areas. Authorities are reviewing 19 landslide sites that could threaten residential areas and assessing the overall damage.

vnanet-mua-lu.jpg
Rock and soil have spilled onto several roads, making travel difficult for local residents (Photo: VNA)

The provincial People’s Committee and Civil Defence Command have instructed localities to evacuate residents from dangerous areas, drain water to prevent inundation, and deploy forces ready to respond. The Department of Agriculture and Environment has issued flood warnings, while relevant agencies are maintaining round-the-clock monitoring and disseminating disaster forecasts.

In Thanh Hoa province, heavy rains continued on September 17, causing flooding on roads and in residential areas in Hac Thanh ward, particularly during the morning rush hours.

Sections of Au Co, Le Trang Tong and Nguyen Cong Tru streets were inundated as rainwater overflowed onto roads and into residential areas, slowing traffic.

The meteorological agency forecast moderate to heavy rain in Thanh Hoa through September 17, with some areas receiving more than 100mm, and warned of continued flooding in urban and low-lying areas.

Authorities have cleared drainage systems at several locations, helping reduce flooding, but localised inundation persists during periods of heavy rain.

On September 14, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee To Anh Dung inspected flood-prone areas in Hac Thanh ward and ordered the Department of Construction to review flood-risk locations and devise solutions. The department was also asked to coordinate with the local urban environment and public works company to clear blocked drains and ensure uninterrupted water flows./.

VNA
#Biến đổi khí hậu #BĐKH #heavy rains. Thanh Hoa #Phu Thọ #landslides Thanh Hoa
Follow VietnamPlus

Climate change

Related News

See more

In Kim Tan commune, Thanh Hoa province, flood has submerged more than half of the ground floors of two- and three-storey houses. (Photo: VNA)

Floods affect over 16,000 homes, nearly 25,000ha of crops

The floods submerged and damaged 22,499ha of rice, crops and vegetables, along with 2,172ha of other crops. A further 1,175.62ha of aquaculture areas were affected. Some 1,999 metres of irrigation canals were eroded or damaged, while 15 schools were flooded.

White-rumped langurs are rescued and conserved at the Endangered Primate Rescue Centre (EPRC) in Cuc Phuong National Park. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh establishes Kim Bang white-rumped langur conservation area

Covering a total area of 3,182ha, the conservation area comprises 3,016.81ha of natural forest, 64.25ha of plantation forest and 100.94ha of land without forest, with no water surface area. It is located in the Ly Thuong Kiet, Tam Chuc and Nguyen Uy wards of Ninh Binh province.

The forum takes place in Hanoi on August 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote cooperation to deliver on net-zero commitments

Sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing, nuclear power, science and advanced technologies are playing an increasingly important role in national competitiveness and economic development of each country. They also offer considerable room for Vietnam and the RoK to expand professional exchanges, share experience and promote cooperation, particularly among their energy experts.

Storm Narra's projected path as of 7:00 on August 22. (Photo: National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

Storm brings heavy rains to northern Vietnam

Storm Narra, the fourth to hit the East Sea this year, brought strong winds and heavy rains to northern Vietnam on early August 22, with some areas forecast to receive more than 500mm of rain as the storm moves slowly over the northern waters of the East Sea.

A view of the meeting between Phu Tho authorities and a visiting delegation from Germany's KfW Development Bank in the province on August 20, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho, German bank discuss wastewater treatment plan for Da River's left bank

The project is being implemented in the former Hoa Binh city, now Hoa Binh ward. It has a total investment of 688.7 billion VND (26.38 million USD), including 507.3 billion VND in ODA and 181.4 billion VND in counterpart funding. Major components include a wastewater treatment plant, pumping stations, a collection network, and connection infrastructure.

Construction workers reinforce steel and pour concrete to cover the underground drainage channel, helping collect rainwater and tackle flooding in Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

A new “shield” against climate change

Smart urban areas are no longer simply about technology; they are becoming a tool that enables authorities to forecast risks, adapt quickly and protect their residents.

Vietnam is exerting efforts to cope with climate change. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam approves carbon credit pact with Singapore under Paris Agreement

Signed on September 16, 2025, the Implementation Agreement on carbon credits collaboration under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement on climate change affirms Vietnam and Singapore’s pioneering role and commitment to close cooperation in the international carbon market, making a substantive contribution to global climate response.

A view of Vo Cuong ward, Bac Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh earmarks over 1.7 billion USD for environmental protection

By 2030, Bac Ninh aims to ensure that all operating industrial clusters and industrial parks have centralised wastewater treatment systems meeting standards, while at least 95% of wastewater in Grade-I urban areas and 70% in Grade-II urban areas is collected and treated to required standards.