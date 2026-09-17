Heavy rains cause widespread damage in Phu Tho, Thanh Hoa

​Hanoi (VNA) – Prolonged heavy rains from September 13–17 have caused flooding and landslides, damaging homes, crops, roads and infrastructure in Phu Tho and Thanh Hoa provinces, with local authorities mobilising forces for emergency response.

According to the Phu Tho provincial Civil Defence Command, several areas recorded rainfall of more than 400mm, with the highest seen in Cao Ram, Lien Son commune at 440.2mm. Many other locations received 300–400mm rainfall.

​The heavy rains caused water levels in several rivers to rise. At Hung Thi hydrological station, the water level on the Boi River reached 13.51m, 0.51m above alarm level 3, while the Bua River at Thanh Son station stood at 23.46m, 0.46m above alarm level 1.

Most irrigation reservoirs were operating at 85–100% of their normal levels. Forty-four major reservoirs reached or exceeded their spillway levels but remained basically safe.

No deaths have been reported. Three people trapped in Mu Cave in Dung Tien commune after floodwaters blocked its entrance were safely rescued.

Flooding and landslides damaged 11 houses and inundated 141 others. Rice and crop areas were flooded, while about 1.62ha of aquaculture in Yen Son commune was affected, with fish swept away. A school and a cultural facility were also damaged.

Three landslides were recorded on national highways, four on provincial roads and 20 on inter-commune and inter-hamlet roads. Flooding and road disruptions have isolated 401 households in Lac Thuy and Cao Duong communes, while the Bai Nai spillway on Provincial Road 446 in Ky Son ward collapsed.

So far, 252 households, comprising more than 1,040 people, have been evacuated from high-risk areas. Authorities are reviewing 19 landslide sites that could threaten residential areas and assessing the overall damage.

Rock and soil have spilled onto several roads, making travel difficult for local residents (Photo: VNA)

The provincial People’s Committee and Civil Defence Command have instructed localities to evacuate residents from dangerous areas, drain water to prevent inundation, and deploy forces ready to respond. The Department of Agriculture and Environment has issued flood warnings, while relevant agencies are maintaining round-the-clock monitoring and disseminating disaster forecasts.

In Thanh Hoa province, heavy rains continued on September 17, causing flooding on roads and in residential areas in Hac Thanh ward, particularly during the morning rush hours.

Sections of Au Co, Le Trang Tong and Nguyen Cong Tru streets were inundated as rainwater overflowed onto roads and into residential areas, slowing traffic.

The meteorological agency forecast moderate to heavy rain in Thanh Hoa through September 17, with some areas receiving more than 100mm, and warned of continued flooding in urban and low-lying areas.

Authorities have cleared drainage systems at several locations, helping reduce flooding, but localised inundation persists during periods of heavy rain.

On September 14, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee To Anh Dung inspected flood-prone areas in Hac Thanh ward and ordered the Department of Construction to review flood-risk locations and devise solutions. The department was also asked to coordinate with the local urban environment and public works company to clear blocked drains and ensure uninterrupted water flows./.

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