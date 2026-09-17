Environment

Floods affect over 16,000 homes, nearly 25,000ha of crops

The floods submerged and damaged 22,499ha of rice, crops and vegetables, along with 2,172ha of other crops. A further 1,175.62ha of aquaculture areas were affected. Some 1,999 metres of irrigation canals were eroded or damaged, while 15 schools were flooded.

In Kim Tan commune, Thanh Hoa province, flood has submerged more than half of the ground floors of two- and three-storey houses. (Photo: VNA)
In Kim Tan commune, Thanh Hoa province, flood has submerged more than half of the ground floors of two- and three-storey houses. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VAN) - Hey rain, floods and landslides have killed three people, inundated more than 16,000 homes and affected nearly 25,000ha of crops and aquaculture in several northern and north-central localities, according to the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

​As of 17:30 on September 17, three people had been killed by a landslide in Da Bac commune, Phu Tho province. Four houses collapsed in Thanh Hoa province, while 29 others were damaged. Another 16,310 houses were inundated, including 8,419 in Thanh Hoa, 4,787 in Ninh Binh, 2,204 in Hanoi, 749 in Nghe An and 151 in Phu Tho.

​The floods submerged and damaged 22,499ha of rice, crops and vegetables, along with 2,172ha of other crops. A further 1,175.62ha of aquaculture areas were affected. Some 1,999 metres of irrigation canals were eroded or damaged, while 15 schools were flooded.

Two incidents were reported on the dyke system, including erosion along a section of the left-bank of the Day River dyke in Ninh Binh and the overtopping of 1.4km of dykes and embankments in Xuan Mai and Kieu Phu communes of Hanoi. Local authorities have mobilised forces to deal with the incidents.

Heavy rain and landslides have also disrupted transport. Eleven landslide sites have blocked national and provincial roads, including four on National Highway 15C and three on National Highway 217. Another 30 locations have been inundated, causing traffic congestion.

The Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City railway was submerged by about 1 metre between Bim Son and Do Len, forcing passengers to be transported by road through the flooded section.

The National Steering Committee for Civil Defence has asked ministries, sectors and localities to closely monitor developments and take proactive measures against heavy rain, floods, flash floods and landslides, particularly in Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa and Phu Tho.

Affected localities have been instructed to urgently address the aftermath, monitor river levels, enhance warnings about rapidly rising floodwaters and deep inundation, and evacuate residents from areas at risk of flooding, flash floods and landslides.

Authorities have also been asked to maintain 24-hour duty to ensure timely information and coordination in disaster response.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned of continued rain in Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa provinces through 23:30 on September 17, with rainfall of 20-50mm and locally more than 80mm. The two provinces face a risk of flash floods on small rivers and streams, and landslides on steep slopes.

The meteorological agency urged local authorities to review vulnerable locations and potential flow obstructions and take timely preventive measures./.

VNA
#Biến đổi khí hậu #BĐKH #- Hey rain #flood #rain #Hanooi #VietnamAC
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