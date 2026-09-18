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Top leader’s US trip to deepen Vietnam-US comprehensive strategic partnership

The upcoming working trip to the US by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam will create fresh impetus and concrete measures to further develop the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while reaffirming Vietnam’s responsible contributions to global issues.

#Vietnam #US #Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
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Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview with the 5WH platform (Photo: VNA)

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