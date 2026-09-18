Vietnam, Canada expand cooperation in advanced industries

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Top leader’s US trip to deepen Vietnam-US comprehensive strategic partnership
The upcoming working trip to the US by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam will create fresh impetus and concrete measures to further develop the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while reaffirming Vietnam’s responsible contributions to global issues.
High-level diplomacy concretises Vietnam’s renewed foreign policy mindset
Vietnam’s recent successful high-level diplomatic activities have concretised its foreign policy of openness, independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, diversification and multilateralisation while reflecting a renewed approach to foreign affairs.
FTSE Russell pledges support for Vietnam’s capital market
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted a reception on September 17 for CEO of FTSE Russell Fiona Bassett and a delegation of global investment organisations who are on a working trip to Vietnam.
Wisdom accumulated in history must become driving force for national development: Top leader
Party General Secretary and President To Lam on September 17 stressed that the wisdom accumulated throughout history must be transformed into the capacity to lead the country’s development.
Unique multi-headed coconut garden in An Giang
Coconut palms are a familiar sight across the Mekong Delta. But in the middle of the Tien River, Con En Ecotourism Area in Cu Lao Gieng commune, An Giang province, is home to an unusual garden where coconut palms grow two, three or even dozens of heads, creating striking shapes that attract visitors.
Vietnam targets lower logistics costs to boost competitiveness
Resolution 20 of the 14th Party Central Committee on building and developing Vietnam into a strong maritime nation sets a target of reducing logistics costs to below 12% of GDP by 2030 and developing five to six modern logistics centres of international standards. Meeting these targets will require more than simply lowering transport costs. Vietnam needs to restructure its logistics network, strengthen multimodal connectivity, digitalise supply chains and make better use of its seaports, turning its maritime advantages into a powerful driver of economic growth.
Institutions must pave the way for development: PM
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called for continued improvements to Vietnam’s legal framework to remove institutional bottlenecks, unlock resources and create stronger foundations for socio-economic development.
Thai King and Queen visit Hanoi University
King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana on September 16 visited Hanoi University, where they met with the university’s leaders, lecturers and students.
Top legislator calls for stronger legislative cooperation with China
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man called for stronger exchanges and practical cooperation between the Vietnamese legislative body and the National People’s Congress of China, particularly between their specialised committees, to deepen legislative cooperation and contribute to bilateral ties.
Vietnam, Argentina eye broader access to Mercosur market
Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet recently highlighted the potential for expanded bilateral trade as Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) negotiate a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), while Argentina has officially applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
Thai King and Queen pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh
As part of their State visit to Vietnam from September 14–16 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi on the morning of September 16.
Artist promoting Vietnamese culture in Australia
As Vietnam places greater emphasis on promoting its cultural soft power and harnessing the resources of its overseas Vietnamese community, overseas Vietnamese artists are playing an increasingly important role in bringing Vietnamese cultural identity closer to international audiences.
Vietnam attaches great importance to comprehensive cooperation with Thailand: Top leader
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held talks with King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, following the official welcoming ceremony for the King and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana in Hanoi on September 15 morning.
Vietnam, Thailand have ample room to complement and develop together: PM
Vietnam and Thailand have ample room to support and complement each other and develop together, given the complementary strengths of their economies, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said on September 15 while meeting with King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana on the occasion of their state visit to Vietnam.
Top legislator meets with King of Thailand in Hanoi
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana of Thailand, along with the Thai Royal delegation, in Hanoi on September 15 during their state visit to Vietnam.
Vietnam launches online contest to promote cultural values
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on September 15 launched an online contest promoting the identity of Vietnamese culture.
Vietnam News Agency strengthening multimedia, multilingual role
On September 15, 1945, the Vietnam News Agency - named by President Ho Chi Minh - proudly sent out the full text of the Declaration of Independence in three languages: Vietnamese, English, and French, announcing to the world the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. September 15 has since become the traditional day of the national news agency.
Top leader hosts welcome ceremony for King and Queen of Thailand
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, on September 15 chaired an official welcome ceremony for the King and Queen of Thailand, who are paying a State visit to Vietnam.
Vietnam’s traditional Mid-Autumn lanterns wow visitors
The exhibition at 22 Hang Buom Street offers visitors a chance to discover rare traditional lanterns and toys as part of Hanoi’s Full Moon Festival activities.
Vietnam News Agency embraces digital transformation in new era
Digital transformation is reshaping how journalism is produced, distributed and consumed, making it an essential requirement for news organisations seeking to adapt to the new media environment.