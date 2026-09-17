Politics

Top leader of Vietnam to attend high-level debate of UNGA 81, pay state visit to Canada

The leader will attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81), engage in bilateral activities in the US, and pay a state visit to Canada.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam, along with a high-ranking delegation of the country, is going to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81), engage in bilateral activities in the US, and pay a state visit to Canada at the invitation of Canadian Governor General Louise Arbour.

The trip will be made from September 20 to 25, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

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