Top leader of Vietnam to attend high-level debate of UNGA 81, pay state visit to Canada

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam, along with a high-ranking delegation of the country, is going to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81), engage in bilateral activities in the US, and pay a state visit to Canada at the invitation of Canadian Governor General Louise Arbour.



The trip will be made from September 20 to 25, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

VNA