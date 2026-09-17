Politics

Vietnam, Indonesia seek to expand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Vietnam and Indonesia are working towards a bilateral trade target of 18 billion USD by 2028, building on their existing achievements.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong speaks at the ceremony celebrating the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2026), held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia on September 16. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong speaks at the ceremony celebrating the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2026), held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia on September 16. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Vietnam and Indonesia have significant potential for cooperation in electric vehicle ecosystems, energy transition, green economy, digital economy, high-tech agriculture, halal industry, maritime affairs and sustainable fisheries, contributing to green transition and deeper engagement in regional and global supply chains, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong has said.

The ambassador made the remarks at a ceremony celebrating the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2026), held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia on September 16.

The event was attended by Speaker of Indonesia’s Regional Representative Council Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Tourism Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, Indonesian officials, international guests and the Vietnamese community in the country. In his opening remarks, Thong recalled President Ho Chi Minh’s reading of the Declaration of Independence at Ba Dinh Square on September 2, 1945.

He highlighted Vietnam’s major achievements over the past 81 years, noting that the country had transformed from a poor, underdeveloped nation into a major, highly open economy and an active, responsible member of the international community.

He also underlined the importance of new growth drivers based on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Regarding Vietnam–Indonesia relations, the ambassador said bilateral ties have continued to develop positively, underpinned by political trust and increasingly substantive cooperation, particularly since the two countries upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2025.

The two sides are expanding cooperation in defence, security and combating transnational crime, while promoting collaboration in agriculture, fisheries, education and tourism, as well as people-to-people exchanges. Efforts are also being made to improve transport connectivity and open direct air routes between the two countries.

On economic ties, the ambassador said Vietnam and Indonesia are working towards a bilateral trade target of 18 billion USD by 2028, building on their existing achievements.

Large-scale investment projects, including VinFast’s electric vehicle plant in Subang, and projects by Indonesia’s Ciputra Group in Vietnam, are expected to generate spillover effects for supporting industries and bilateral trade, he noted.

Thong affirmed that Vietnam always remembers the support and assistance provided by the Indonesian Government and people during its past struggle for independence and its current national development. He described this support as a valuable foundation for the two countries to further strengthen their friendship and cooperation for peace and prosperity.

Speaking at the ceremony, Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin extended his warmest congratulations to the Vietnamese Government and people on the 81st anniversary of National Day.

He noted that Indonesia and Vietnam share many similarities, including a history of struggles for independence, rich cultural traditions and a shared commitment to self-reliance, cooperation and regional solidarity./.

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