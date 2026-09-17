☕ Afternoon briefing on May 17

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam chaired a conference in Hanoi on September 16 to approve a draft report on the results of the third inspection and supervision round of the Standing Board of the National Assembly (NA) Party Committee.



The top leader, who also heads Inspection and Supervision Team No. 218 of the Politburo, said that the third inspection and supervision round focuses on personnel work, a factor that directly determines the quality of and ability to implement Party guidelines. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called for continued improvements to Vietnam’s legal framework to remove institutional bottlenecks, unlock resources and create stronger foundations for socio-economic development.



The PM made the request while chairing a Government meeting on law building on September 16 to discuss eight draft laws and resolutions expected to be submitted to the second session of the 16th National Assembly (NA). Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang met with Senior Lieutenant General Zhang Shengmin, Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission, on September 16 on the sidelines of the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.



Zhang welcomed the high-level Vietnamese delegation, emphasising that Vietnam’s participation reflects its active and responsible role in regional and international issues. Read full story



- A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy, led by its Deputy Chairman Nguyen Duc Trung, paid a working visit to France from September 13-16.



During the visit, the delegation met with the Vietnamese Embassy in France, visited Station F and held a working session with Paris-Saclay University, focusing on exchanging experience in science and technology, innovation, startup ecosystems and human resources development. Read full story



- The Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia has recently provided citizen protection and assistance for 10 Vietnamese fishermen facing hardship in Perak state, helping them return home safely and reunite with their families, while warning of the risks of labour exploitation and recruitment scams overseas.



Following a request for assistance from the Office of the People’s Committee of Ca Mau province on August 27, the embassy promptly verified the case and contacted the fishermen directly. Read full story



- The 24th Vietnam Int'l Printing & Packaging Industry Exhibition (VietnamPrintPack 2026) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on September 16, featuring 800 booths of 300 exhibitors from 13 countries and territories.



The exhibition serves as a hub connecting the supply chain, showcasing breakthrough solutions in automation, digital printing, radio-frequency identification (RFID)-integrated smart packaging, and eco-friendly materials across Vietnam's industrial landscape. Read full story



- Read full story is the only hotel from Vietnam to have made the list of the World’s 100 Best Hotels 2026, announced in two stages by The World’s 50 Best Hotels this September.



In the first announcement, covering hotels ranked 51st to 100th, Capella Hanoi made its debut at 81st place. This also marks the hotel’s first appearance in The World’s 50 Best Hotels rankings. Read full story./.

VNA