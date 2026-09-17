Vietnam-Laos ties are invaluable asset: Lao Ambassador to Russia

Moscow (VNA) – Lao Ambassador to Russia Shiphandone Oybuabuddy has affirmed that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam are an invaluable asset, cherished, safeguarded and developed by generations of leaders and people of the two countries.



Visiting the Vietnamese Embassy in Moscow on September 15 to extend congratulations on Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026), the diplomat noted that the Lao Embassy in Russia traditionally visits the Vietnamese Embassy every year to mark the date.



Shiphandone Oybuabuddy expressed his hope that the two sides would continue to maintain close coordination and support each other in diplomatic activities in Russia.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi stressed that the Lao Embassy delegation's visit to extend congratulations on Vietnam's major national holiday is a vivid testament to the close and steadfast fraternal ties between the two countries – a relationship that is “one of a kind”.



On the occasion, Khoi briefed the Lao side on the successful outcome of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam's state visit to Russia from September 7-9.



He said the historic visit by the top leader of Vietnam had achieved comprehensive and substantive results across all areas. The signing of a joint statement and a series of important cooperation documents not only firmly consolidated the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership but also opened up new and potentially transformative areas of cooperation. The success of the visit further affirmed Vietnam's international position and standing, while providing fresh impetus for stability and shared development in the region./.











VNA