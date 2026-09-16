Business

VietnamPrintPack 2026 kicks off in Ho Chi Minh City

VietnamPrintPack 2026 serves as a hub connecting the supply chain, showcasing breakthrough solutions in automation, digital printing, radio-frequency identification (RFID)-integrated smart packaging, and eco-friendly materials across Vietnam's industrial landscape.

A Vietnamese manufacturer showcases a modern production line at VietnamPrintPack 2026. (Photo: VNA)
A Vietnamese manufacturer showcases a modern production line at VietnamPrintPack 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The 24th Vietnam Int'l Printing & Packaging Industry Exhibition (VietnamPrintPack 2026) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on September 16, featuring 800 booths of 300 exhibitors from 13 countries and territories.

The exhibition serves as a hub connecting the supply chain, showcasing breakthrough solutions in automation, digital printing, radio-frequency identification (RFID)-integrated smart packaging, and eco-friendly materials across Vietnam's industrial landscape.

Pham Dang Khanh, Deputy General Director of Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC (Vinexad), said visitors can witness the operation of advanced production lines at the event, including modern digital printing machinery and equipment, packaging and surface-treatment lines, smart label printing and RFID applications, and green materials and printing supplies.​

Nguyen Van Dong, Chairman of the Vietnam Printing Association (VPA), said the country's printing and packaging industry is facing unprecedented challenges as manufacturing shifts and foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows rise.

The presence of financially strong FDI enterprises equipped with modern technologies has intensified competition in the domestic market. Average production costs among domestic businesses are about 15% higher than those of FDI enterprises, while nearly 80% of domestic firms still rely on traditional technologies and face the risk of falling behind, he said.

Meanwhile, increasingly stringent green standards in the US and EU markets require businesses to quickly obtain a wider range of international certifications, along with meeting numerous social responsibility and supply-chain security standards.

Against this backdrop, the exhibition is expected to help Vietnamese businesses gain access to advanced equipment, reduce operating costs and move beyond low-cost processing.

Running through September 19, the exhibition also features a series of specialised seminars organised by the organisers in cooperation with domestic and international industry associations, including discussions on shaping the future of the printing & packaging industry, the Ho Chi Minh City printing industry forum 2026, and a seminar on conquering global markets through sustainable packaging.

The event is expected to go beyond a trade networking platform, providing Vietnamese businesses with direct access to the international equipment supplier community and opportunities to upgrade machinery, embrace artificial intelligence and automation trends, and enhance their competitiveness in the global market./.

VNA
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