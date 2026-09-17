Capella Hanoi makes World’s 100 Best Hotels 2026 list

Hanoi (VNA) – Capella Hanoi is the only hotel from Vietnam to have made the list of the World’s 100 Best Hotels 2026, announced in two stages by The World’s 50 Best Hotels this September.



In the first announcement, covering hotels ranked 51st to 100th, Capella Hanoi made its debut at 81st place. This also marks the hotel’s first appearance in The World’s 50 Best Hotels rankings.



According to The World’s 50 Best Hotels, Capella Hanoi is among the new entries on this year’s list. It features a design inspired by the world of 1920s opera and is located near the Hanoi Opera House.



On September 15, The World’s 50 Best Hotels announced the top 50, completing the 2026 rankings of the world’s 100 best hotels.



Rosewood Hong Kong (China) retains the top spot for the second consecutive year, while Italy’s Passalacqua on Lake Como was the highest-ranked European hotel, placing fifth globally.



In the 51st–100th rankings, Asia has 20 hotels, with Japan accounting for seven, the highest number in the region. Janu Tokyo ranks 52nd, followed by Park Hyatt Tokyo at 53rd, The Okura at 69th, Palace Hotel Tokyo at 73rd, The Mitsui Kyoto at 79th, Hoshinoya Tokyo at 85th and Waldorf Astoria Osaka at 89th.



Other Asian hotels on the list include Soneva Fushi in the Maldives (55th), Mandapa in Bali, Indonesia (61st), Rosewood Bangkok in Thailand (70th), Amangalla in Sri Lanka (71st), Wynn Palace in Macau (96th) and Capella Singapore (97th).



In Europe, Italy has the largest number of hotels in the 51st–100th rankings, with nine properties, including Il San Pietro di Positano placed 58th. Meanwhile, France has four hotels and the UK two.



The World’s 50 Best Hotels rankings are based on votes from more than 800 members of The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, including hoteliers, travel journalists, educators and experienced luxury travellers. Members vote for hotels they have stayed at within the past three years, with the voting process kept confidential.



The two-stage announcement, comprising the expanded 51st–100th list and the top 50, completed the 2026 rankings of the world’s 100 best hotels, placing Capella Hanoi alongside leading hotels in destinations around the world./.

VNA