Culture - Sports

Artistic exchange helps foster Vietnam-Colombia friendship

Co-organised by the Embassy of Colombia, the Da Nang Department of Foreign Affairs, the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Hoi An World Cultural Heritage Conservation Centre, the programme contributed to strengthening cultural exchanges, connecting young people and promoting friendship between the two countries.

A performance staged by Colombian dancers at the artistic exchange in Hoi An town, Da Nang city, on September 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
A performance staged by Colombian dancers at the artistic exchange in Hoi An town, Da Nang city, on September 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – An artistic exchange between a Colombian youth dance troupe and local teenagers took place in Hoi An, the central coastal city of Da Nang, on September 16.

Co-organised by the Embassy of Colombia, the Da Nang Department of Foreign Affairs, the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Hoi An World Cultural Heritage Conservation Centre, the programme contributed to strengthening cultural exchanges, connecting young people and promoting friendship between the two countries.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Nguyen Thi Thuy Trang, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Foreign Affairs, said the event was initiated following a proposal by Colombian Ambassador to Vietnam Camila María Polo Flórez during her visit and working trip to the city in March.

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Nguyen Thi Thuy Trang, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Foreign Affairs, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

According to Trang, Da Nang is a young, dynamic and open locality that welcomes international friends, while also boasting a rich cultural heritage shaped over centuries. Hoi An, in particular, was once a place where different cultures met and traded. The meeting and exchange between Colombian and Da Nang teenagers in the heritage setting helps foster mutual understanding and friendship between the two sides.

Speaking at the programme, Colombian Ambassador to Vietnam Camila María Polo Flórez said that when the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs selected Vietnam as one of the priority countries under the 15th cultural and sports diplomacy programme, she wanted to bring part of Colombia's cultural heritage there, including Hoi An.

The diplomat noted that despite the geographical distance, Vietnam and Colombia both attach importance to preserving traditions, heritage and national identity. The young Colombian dancers brought to Da Nang performances of traditional art forms Bambuco and Sanjuanero recognised as part of the country's intangible cultural heritage.

As part of their programme in Da Nang, the young Colombian dancers also took part in exchanges with the Hoi An international school and Hy Vong school, and gave an artistic performance at Ba Na Hills.

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Colombian Ambassador to Vietnam Camila María Polo Flórez speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

According to the Colombian ambassador, the troupe faced considerable logistical and financial challenges in travelling to Vietnam. However, the young participants' enthusiasm, positive energy and experiences in the country showed that the efforts had been worthwhile.

The ambassador stressed that the dancers came to Vietnam as Colombia's “young cultural ambassadors” and would return home with experiences of the Southeast Asian nation and its people, thereby becoming bridges helping to enhance mutual understanding and friendship.

Vietnam and Colombia established diplomatic relations in January 1979. The two countries have continued to promote cooperation across various fields, including culture, education and people-to-people exchanges./.

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#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Artistic exchange #Vietnam-Colombia friendship Colombia Vietnam
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