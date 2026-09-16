Culture - Sports

Hanoi's old streets and crafts available at Temple of Literature

Inspired by the streetscapes and their architecture, traditional craft streets and daily life of ancient Thang Long, the programme presents images and historical artefacts of Hanoi’s historic '36 Streets' while offering hands-on workshops with traditional craftspeople. It unfolds the story of a Hanoi rich in history and culture, yet dynamic and constantly evolving amid modern life.

An artisan from Bat Trang Village demonstrates part of the ceramic making process. (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)
An artisan from Bat Trang Village demonstrates part of the ceramic making process. (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Hanoi's past and present have been recreated in a programme entitled Net Kinh Ky (Essence of the Imperial Capital) at the Temple of Literature special national relic site as part of the second Thang Long-Hanoi Festival 2026.

Inspired by the streetscapes and their architecture, traditional craft streets and daily life of ancient Thang Long, the programme presents images and historical artefacts of Hanoi’s historic '36 Streets' while offering hands-on workshops with traditional craftspeople. It unfolds the story of a Hanoi rich in history and culture, yet dynamic and constantly evolving amid modern life.

Hanoi's Old Quarter has been a source of inspiration for many artists in painting, photography, sculpture and various other forms of artistic expression. Its moss-covered tiled roofs, windows, street corners and shop signs, along with the bustling rhythm of commerce and the unique atmosphere of the traditional trade streets, have been deeply embedded in the memories of generations of Hanoians.

At the exhibition, images of the 36 streets are displayed along with related documents, offering a glimpse of the ancient capital's historic landscape. In addition, information on the history of the streets, the origins of their names and the traditional crafts once associated with each street is also available.

A highlight of the programme is the opportunity for visitors to experience traditional crafts, who will be guided by artisans from renowned villages such as Bat Trang ceramics, Bo Bat pottery, Kim Son lace embroidery and seagrass weaving, and Phong Khe traditional do (poonah) paper.

In addition to artisans from Hanoi, the programme also features those from the nation's former imperial capitals such as Hoa Lu (Ninh Binh province) and Phu Xuan (Hue city), creating a rich and diverse cultural space where knowledge of traditional crafts is shared and updated.

By observing the artisans at work, visitors can gain a better understanding of the materials, techniques and skills and directly learn from the artisans. Directly observing and interacting with the products and craftspeople allows them to better appreciate the value of creative work and the vitality of traditional crafts in contemporary life.

The programme is expected to forge a connection between memories of the craft streets of ancient Thang Long and the traditional crafts preserved and developed in today's villages.

Le Xuan Kieu, Director of the Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities, said visitors can explore the city's heritage step by step, beginning with visual displays, learning through the information provided and finally taking part in hands-on workshops.

The combination of displays of images and documents with interactive workshops was expected to offer visitors, especially young people, an engaging way to experience Hanoi's cultural heritage, bringing everyday stories of the past into the present, helping heritage stays vibrant and relevant while inspiring the community.

The programme runs until September 19 at No 58 Quoc Tu Giam Street. /.

VNA
#Temple of Literature #Thang Long-Hanoi Festival 2026 Ha Noi
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