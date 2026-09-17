Culture - Sports

Archaeologists uncover artefacts in two 1,500-year-old tombs

Based on their structure, construction techniques and unearthed artefacts, the two tombs are identified as brick-built burial chambers. Such tombs, commonly known as brick tombs or Han tombs, were relatively widespread in areas along major rivers and waterways, including the Luc Dau, Bach Dang, Y Bich and Lam river systems, which served as important links between settlements and the sea.

Glass beads, gold-coloured metal beads and leaf-shaped objects uncovered in the tombs. (Photo: VNA)
Glass beads, gold-coloured metal beads and leaf-shaped objects uncovered in the tombs. (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An (VNA) – Two brick tombs dating from the 4th to 6th centuries have been uncovered during a recent emergency excavation at the Ru But archaeological site in Kim Lien commune, Nghe An province.

The Nghe An – Xo Viet Nghe Tinh Museum, in collaboration with the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under Vietnam National University, Hanoi, on September 16 announced the results of the excavation.

A large number of burial objects were also discovered, including ceramic and glazed terra-cotta jars, cups, bowls, pots and bottles; Wuzhu coins; iron knives, blades and swords; bronze objects; glass beads; and gold-coloured metal beads and leaf-shaped objects.

Notably, the second tomb, located more than two metres below the first, remains relatively intact, providing valuable evidence for understanding how burial objects were arranged in ancient tombs. Archaeologists have recorded similar sites in several areas of Nghe An, including former Nam Loc, Nam Kim and Kim Lien communes (now Van An, Thien Nhan and Kim Lien communes, respectively).

Based on their structure, construction techniques and unearthed artefacts, the two tombs are identified as brick-built burial chambers. Such tombs, commonly known as brick tombs or Han tombs, were relatively widespread in areas along major rivers and waterways, including the Luc Dau, Bach Dang, Y Bich and Lam river systems, which served as important links between settlements and the sea.

Following the announcement, archaeologists recommended temporary conservation measures, including covering and backfilling the excavation pits, as well as broader research and surveys of archaeological, historical and cultural sites in the Lam river basin.

They also called for stronger protection and monitoring of the Ru But site and surrounding areas, together with greater public awareness of the site’s heritage value.

The tombs were discovered by local resident Tran Dinh Tuan in April while he was digging soil to plant trees in the Ru But area, formerly part of Nam Giang commune, Nam Dan district./.



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#Ru But archaeological site #brick tombs Nghe An
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