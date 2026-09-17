Vietnam's VTV secures exclusive rights to 2026 Asian Games

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Television (VTV) secured the broadcasting rights to the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20) on September 16, bringing Asia's largest sporting event to audiences nationwide across its television channels and digital platforms.



ASIAD 20 ranks among VTV's biggest international sports properties for 2026, following the FIFA World Cup earlier in the year.



The deal gives VTV exclusive rights to ASIAD 20 in Vietnam, spanning free-to-air and pay-TV channels on terrestrial, satellite and cable networks, plus the internet, mobile platforms and video-on-demand services.



The Games will run from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, drawing tens of thousands of athletes, coaches and officials from 45 Asian countries and territories. Athletes will compete across 43 sports and 71 disciplines for 469 sets of medals.



VTV will broadcast the opening and closing ceremonies live, provide competition commentary, and cover the Vietnamese delegation's full campaign at the Games.



Coverage is set to run daily from 8:00 to 21:00 from September 19 through October 4, with schedules, results and images updated continuously on vtv.vn and across VTV's social media channels.



Viewers can follow the Games on VTV6, VTV7 and the VTVgo app, which will get priority access to on-demand content and simultaneous live streams where available. FPT Play, MyTV, TV360, VTVCab, VTVprime and SCTV will also carry the broadcast.



VTV is sending reporters and camera crews to Japan and will work with its resident correspondents there to track the Vietnamese delegation throughout the Games, aiming to deliver athletes' achievements and stories alongside coverage of the host country's culture, people and organisation.



Further details on the broadcast schedule will be updated on VTV's official channels and digital platforms./.





VNA