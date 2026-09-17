Vietnam targets lower logistics costs to boost competitiveness

Resolution 20 of the 14th Party Central Committee on building and developing Vietnam into a strong maritime nation sets a target of reducing logistics costs to below 12% of GDP by 2030 and developing five to six modern logistics centres of international standards. Meeting these targets will require more than simply lowering transport costs. Vietnam needs to restructure its logistics network, strengthen multimodal connectivity, digitalise supply chains and make better use of its seaports, turning its maritime advantages into a powerful driver of economic growth.