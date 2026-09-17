Business

Northern industry-trade fair 2026 opens in Bac Ninh

The Northern Industry and Trade Fair - Bac Ninh 2026 features more than 222 booths with over 200 participating organisations and businesses, showcasing and introducing industrial and trade products from provinces and cities in the region, One Commune One Product (OCOP) items, typical rural industrial products, traditional craft village products, signature products of businesses, as well as regional trade, tourism and food products.

A view of a ceremony to kick off the Northern Industry and Trade Fair - Bac Ninh 2026 on September 16, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
A view of a ceremony to kick off the Northern Industry and Trade Fair - Bac Ninh 2026 on September 16, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The Northern Industry and Trade Fair - Bac Ninh 2026, part of the national trade promotion programme 2026, opened in the northern province of Bac Ninh on the evening of September 16.

The fair features more than 222 booths with over 200 participating organisations and businesses, showcasing and introducing industrial and trade products from provinces and cities in the region, One Commune One Product (OCOP) items, typical rural industrial products, traditional craft village products, signature products of businesses, as well as regional trade, tourism and food products.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Van Phuong, Deputy Director of the Bac Ninh Department of Industry and Trade, said the fair is to provide favourable conditions for businesses and cooperatives to promote their products, expand markets, strengthen supply-demand connections and foster linkages among localities and businesses. It is also an opportunity to introduce Bac Ninh's potential, advantages, socio-economic development achievements and investment and business environment, while promoting signature products from northern provinces and cities.

The event is taking place as a resolution establishing Bac Ninh as a centrally run city is set to officially take effect on September 20. In the new development phase, the locality has identified science and technology, innovation, high-tech industry, trade, services and logistics as key sectors, while strengthening connectivity with other localities and engaging more deeply in global supply chains. In this direction, the fair also provides an opportunity for Bac Ninh to introduce to friends, partners and people nationwide the image, potential, aspirations and stature of a city taking shape.

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At a stall within the Northern Industry and Trade Fair - Bac Ninh 2026 on September 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency Hoang Minh Chien emphasised that the expo, a major regional trade promotion event, provides an opportunity to showcase the province's development from a purely agricultural rural area into a key industrial growth pole and a centre for high-tech manufacturing, supporting industries and exports.

Hosting a regional-scale fair also helps affirm Bac Ninh's role in economic, trade and logistics connectivity with the capital region and the Red River Delta, he noted.

Chien expressed his hope that through the event, businesses and cooperatives would have more opportunities to seek partners, expand market share and access digital technology solutions in distribution, thereby improving efficiency and enabling Vietnamese brands to participate more deeply in value chains.

The fair runs until September 22./.

VNA
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