Vietnam to remain regional growth leader for 2026-2035: Report

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam may remain the growth leader in Southeast Asia in the 2026-2035 period, according to a report released by the US’s Bain & Company and Singapore’s DBS Bank and Vriens & Partners on September 16.

The report said Southeast Asia's six largest economies, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, are projected to grow by an average of 4.8% annually between 2026 and 2035.

Growth will be supported by sustained foreign investment and capital formation, continued industrialisation and infrastructure development, as well as productivity gains from technology adoption. Resilient domestic consumption and favourable demographics in several of the larger economies will provide further impetus.

Yet their growth paths are diverging as differing levels in institutional strength, energy security and technological readiness determine their ability to withstand shocks and capture new opportunities.

The report said Thailand lags its counterparts. Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand are most exposed in a downside scenario. Meanwhile, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam capture disproportionate upside under more favourable conditions./.

​