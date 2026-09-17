Politics

Wisdom accumulated in history must become driving force for national development: Top leader

The 100-year review should clarify the Party’s leadership process, strategic choices and overarching lessons, while the 40-year review should examine the development of theoretical thinking and the implementation of the Platform, contributing to a clearer understanding of socialism, as well as a development path and steps suited to Vietnam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the the second session of the Steering Committee for the review of 100 years of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, leadership orientations for national development over the next 100 years, and the review of the 40-year implementation of the Platform for National Construction during the transitional period to socialism on September 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the the second session of the Steering Committee for the review of 100 years of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, leadership orientations for national development over the next 100 years, and the review of the 40-year implementation of the Platform for National Construction during the transitional period to socialism on September 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 17 stressed that the wisdom accumulated throughout history must be transformed into the capacity to lead the country’s development.

The top leader made the remarks while chairing the second session of the Steering Committee for the review of 100 years of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, leadership orientations for national development over the next 100 years, and the review of the 40-year implementation of the Platform for National Construction during the transitional period to socialism.

vnanet-meeting.jpg
At the second session of the Steering Committee for the review of 100 years of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, leadership orientations for national development over the next 100 years, and the review of the 40-year implementation of the Platform for National Construction during the transitional period to socialism on September 17, 2026. Photo: VNA


The event saw the presence of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, along with incumbent and former Party and State leaders.

Steering Committee members exchanged views on detailed outlines for two reports: the review of 100 years of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution (1930-2030) and orientations for national development over the following 100 years (2030-2130); and the review of 40 years of implementing the Platform.

General Secretary and President Lam, who is also head of the Steering Committee, described the reviews as a strategic task for the Party and the nation, saying that a century of revolution leadership has embodied the Party’s mettle and wisdom, the creativity of the Vietnamese people and the great sacrifices made by generations.

The reviews must highlight achievements that have transformed the nation’s destiny, draw lasting lessons and provide a sound scientific foundation for shaping the country’s development path in the next century, he stressed.

Vietnam is implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and entering a new development phase that requires higher productivity and quality, greater self-reliance and improved living standards, he noted. At the same time, technological, demographic, environmental and international developments are posing challenges beyond existing experience.

Therefore, the reviews must help the Party identify opportunities, risks and the capabilities needed to proactively lead national development, he said.

The 100-year review should clarify the Party’s leadership process, strategic choices and overarching lessons, while the 40-year review should examine the development of theoretical thinking and the implementation of the Platform, contributing to a clearer understanding of socialism, as well as a development path and steps suited to Vietnam.

The Party’s practical experience must be translated into theoretical understanding and stronger leadership and governance capacity, he stressed, adding that the reviews should explain how the Party has mobilised national strength and navigated major turning points and severe challenges, while frankly examining shortcomings, mistakes and missed opportunities.

He also emphasised the central role of the people as the creators of history. Their strength and wisdom must be reflected throughout the process, from shaping and implementing policies to supervising power and benefiting from development achievements. The effectiveness of leadership, he stated, must ultimately be measured by its capacity to address national challenges, protect people’s legitimate rights and interests and improve their quality of life.

The vision towards 2130 requires thinking beyond a single term and embracing responsibility across generations, the top leader stressed, calling for identification of the values that must be upheld, capabilities that must be accumulated and new development spaces that must be opened, and for clarifying how the Party should renew its thinking and leadership methods and build a contingent capable of leading a more highly developed country.

General Secretary and President Lam also requested that the two outlines be further refined to guide research, with established issues clearly defined and new or contested issues turned into research tasks subject to appropriate verification.

The reviews should strengthen the Party’s mettle, unleash the people’s creativity and lay solid foundations for the nation’s future, he added./.





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