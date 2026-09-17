Travel

Vietnam pushes tourism shift from volume to value

For 2026, Vietnam's tourism sector is targeting 25 million foreign arrivals, 150 million domestic trips and total revenue of 1.125 quadrillion VND (43 billion USD).

With its crystal-clear blue waters and majestic scenery, the Hoa Binh hydropower reservoir in Phu Tho province has become a must-visit destination (Photo: VNA)
With its crystal-clear blue waters and majestic scenery, the Hoa Binh hydropower reservoir in Phu Tho province has become a must-visit destination (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam is pushing the tourism industry to overhaul its growth model and governance, trading a volume-first approach for one focused on quality and value, a shift essential to the country's next phase of rapid, sustainable growth.

Record arrivals build the case for change

Vietnam welcomed 21.2 million foreign visitors in 2025, surpassing the pre-pandemic peak of 18 million set in 2019. Arrivals climbed 20.4% from 2024, five times the global average growth rate.

That puts Vietnam among the fastest-recovering tourism markets in Asia-Pacific. For 2026, the sector is targeting 25 million foreign arrivals, 150 million domestic trips and total revenue of 1.125 quadrillion VND (43 billion USD).

Against that backdrop, the Politburo issued Resolution 26-NQ/TW, aimed at turning tourism into a spearhead economic sector, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT). It said the resolution sets higher targets and lays out a more comprehensive approach built around breakthrough solutions.

thiet-ke-chua-co-ten.png
An artisan sculpts artworks from bamboo roots in Hoi An ancient town (Photo: VNA)

The Politburo is calling on Party committees, officials and the public to recognise tourism's role as a comprehensive economic sector, one it sees as key to the country's shift toward a growth model built on technology, innovation, digital transformation and green, sustainable development, while driving economic restructuring and job creation.

That means moving away from growth driven by visitor numbers and resource extraction, toward a model built on depth, quality, efficiency and higher value-added, backed by more creative and distinctive tourism products. Governance needs to shift too, from managing individual pieces to overseeing an integrated service economy across the entire value chain.

The resolution spells out the responsibilities of Party committees, authorities and local officials, and folds tourism targets into broader strategies, master plans and socio-economic and cultural development plans. It also ties tourism development to culture, environmental protection, national defence - security, social order and safety, external relations and global integration.

It calls for building up fields and sectors that support tourism, while using tourism itself to generate spillover effects across the wider economy. Stronger regional coordination, along with cultural and sports promotion and national branding, are also flagged as resources to tap.

The Politburo also wants sustained communication campaigns and action plans to spread a tourism-friendly culture, plus a bigger role for businesses, industry associations and local communities in keeping destinations safe, clean and welcoming.

Unlocking capital, cutting red tape

The resolution calls for turning Party policies and guidelines on tourism into consistent, enforceable rules. It singles out new tourism models for breakthrough treatment, including the sharing economy, digital platforms, night-time economy, riverfront and coastal tourism, and entertainment-culture-sports complexes. It also targets value-added tax refunds at malls and major shopping destinations, aiming to grow shopping tourism and get visitors to spend more.

Coming as digital technology reshapes every sector, the resolution pushes for better oversight of cross-border online travel platforms and encourages innovation across smart tourism, green tourism and digital business models.

It also wants more public-private partnerships to manage and develop destinations with high ecological value or that require heavy investment and conservation, and aims to lure strategic investors into building tourism infrastructure, access roads and other supporting infrastructure tied to major projects.

The VNAT said one notable change is that tourism now qualifies for investment incentives reserved for high-impact projects, including those tied to growth poles, tourism corridors, heritage zones, strategic tourism centres, major infrastructure, green transition, night-time economy and culture-sports-tourism-entertainment-shopping complexes, as well as underdeveloped areas with tourism potential.

That is accompanied by support policies on investment, land, finance, administrative procedures, taxes, fees and business operations for medical tourism, conferences and events, sports, agrotourism, ecotourism, landscape conservation, and shopping and nightlife in national tourism hubs. Officials will also study financial policies for green space and public land not used directly for business purposes.

vnanet-k.jpg
Foreigners tour Hanoi on cyclos (Photo: VNA)

On entry policy, the resolution urges continued study of more favourable visa rules, wider bilateral visa exemptions and flexible visa terms for key markets without compromising national security and interests. High-value visitor segments will get preferential visa treatment, while accommodation and sightseeing procedures in border and island areas will be streamlined, and foreign visitors will be required to carry insurance.

To unlock capital, the resolution expects studying ways to convert tourism resources into development assets using capital market tools, alongside a bigger state budget allocation for tourism.

The state-run tourism development support fund should run more flexibly, the resolution said, and existing credit guarantee funds and financing tools for small and mid-sized tourism firms should be put to better use. It also anticipates preferential state credit, startup support and interest rate subsidies for green and sustainable tourism projects, plus a state-backed insurance mechanism to cover natural disasters, epidemics and other major disruptions.

It also calls for controlled pilot mechanisms to attract long-stay visitors, remote workers and foreign capital into tourism and resort development within the bounds of existing land, housing, real estate and national security laws.

Finally, it wants special policies for national tourism zones and large-scale hubs aiming for global competitiveness. For urgent issues where no legal framework yet exists or where existing rules need to bend, pilot schemes should move forward, backed by oversight, inspection and post-implementation review./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Resolution 26-NQ/TW #Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

A Philippine tourist group warmly welcomed in Hoi An, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang accelerates MICE tourism to boost year-end growth

The central city aims to welcome and support nearly 93,000 MICE visitors in 2026, up about 12% year-on-year. To accelerate the market in the final months of the year, the municipal tourism sector is strengthening links with corporations, businesses and event organisers while diversifying tourism promotion activities.

See more

Resorts set along some of the world’s most beautiful beaches make a vacation in Phu Quoc even more rewarding. Photo: Premier Village Phu Quoc.

Thailand's newspaper spotlights Phu Quoc as luxurious vacation island for 2026

In an article highlighting islands suited to luxury vacations, Thairath placed particular emphasis on Phu Quoc’s appeal to Thai travellers. The newspaper described Vietnam’s largest island as an ideal choice for those seeking the privacy and comfort of a five-star retreat without spending hours in transit.

Karst limestone mountains in the Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park, with large cave entrances opening amid the primeval forest, reflect a geological formation process spanning millions of years. (Photo: VNA)

Phong Nha - Ke Bang named among Vietnam’s 11 most beautiful destinations

According to the magazine, boat trips into Phong Nha Cave and strolls through Paradise Cave (both family-friendly) offer a tantalising glimpse of their astonishing scale, but the real adventure lies deeper within the park, where cavers wade through underground rivers and weave among stalagmites.

The Trang An Festival 2026 opens at Trang An Ecotourism Site in Ninh Binh province on May 3 (Photo: VNA)

Tourism seeks new growth momentum under Resolution 26

Tourism effectiveness should be measured not only by visitor numbers and revenue, but also by spending, length of stay, repeat visits, job quality, visitor satisfaction and environmental carrying capacity, said experts.

Vietnam welcomes nearly 2 million international visitors in August, up 19.7% from July and 18.4% year-on-year. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam tourism maintains strong growth, expands international markets

The National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance reported that Vietnam welcomed nearly 2 million international visitors in August, up 19.7% from July and 18.4% year-on-year. The figure represented 63.6% of the tourism sector’s full-year target of 25 million arrivals.

News website news.ru reports that the number of Russian visitors to Vietnam could reach a historic record of 1.5 million in 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Russian arrivals to Vietnam forecast to reach record high

Russian arrivals to Vietnam surpassed 1 million in the first eight months of 2026, representing a remarkable 165.7% increase year-on-year. This was the highest growth rate among Vietnam’s major international tourist markets.

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam moves to make tourism a true new growth driver

Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW, issued on August 22, sets out a new vision, with a focus on fundamentally renewing the mindset, methods and approaches to tourism development and governance, shifting from quantity to quality and increasing the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

Tourists visit Golden Bridge in Da Nang city in the rainy season. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Turning rainy season into tourism opportunity

Seasonality has long been a challenge for Vietnam’s tourism industry. In many localities, tourism peaks in summer but visitor numbers fall during the rainy months. Destinations are now seeking to restructure their tourism ecosystems and develop products that can operate year-round.

A pot of Mi Quang (Quang noodles). (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang promotes distinctive cuisine as key tourism attraction

As travellers increasingly seek authentic local experiences, the central coastal city of Da Nang is stepping up efforts to integrate cuisine into tourism itineraries, linking culinary promotion with destination branding and cultural preservation.

Flower vendors form a distinctive feature of Hanoi’s autumn. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi builds four-season tourism appeal

Hanoi’s tourism events are increasingly designed to inspire exploration beyond individual festivals. At the Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival, for instance, visitors can make handicrafts with artisans, explore destinations through virtual reality and discover new tours and tourism stimulus programmes.

A view of the Lo Lo Chai community tourism village in Tuyen Quang province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam taps community tourism potential for sustainable development

The tourism market is shifting from sightseeing towards living and connecting with destinations. Visitors increasingly seek authentic and locally rooted experiences, interaction with local people, culture and nature, as well as small-group and personalised trips with limited environmental impact and clear benefits for communities.