Travel

Da Nang accelerates MICE tourism to boost year-end growth

The central city aims to welcome and support nearly 93,000 MICE visitors in 2026, up about 12% year-on-year. To accelerate the market in the final months of the year, the municipal tourism sector is strengthening links with corporations, businesses and event organisers while diversifying tourism promotion activities.

A Philippine tourist group warmly welcomed in Hoi An, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)
A Philippine tourist group warmly welcomed in Hoi An, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – By mid-September, Da Nang city had provided consultancy for and welcomed nearly 200 MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) groups with more than 60,000 visitors, including around 35,400 international visitors from 121 groups and 24,600 domestic visitors from 78 ones.

The central city aims to welcome and support nearly 93,000 MICE visitors in 2026, up about 12% year-on-year. To accelerate the market in the final months of the year, the municipal tourism sector is strengthening links with corporations, businesses and event organisers while diversifying tourism promotion activities.

The 2026 Da Nang MICE programme has been adjusted to expand access to the city’s support policies. Domestic groups of 70 or more and international groups of at least 30 are eligible for support. For the first time, the city has introduced a mechanism to honour outstanding MICE businesses and provide specific incentives for groups returning for a second visit or more.

The sector is also adopting a more direct approach by inviting representatives involved in selecting destinations for major corporations and businesses to experience Da Nang’s tourism products before designing programmes for their employees.

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Da Nang aims to welcome and support nearly 93,000 MICE visitors in 2026, up about 12% year-on-year. In the photo: The 2026 Plenary Meeting of the Southeast Asian Justice Network (SEAJust) opens in Da Nang on August 25. (Photo: VNA)

In September, the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre, in coordination with travel firms, organised an experience programme for representatives of major corporations and businesses nationwide. Participants explored not only accommodation and meeting facilities but also the city’s resort, cultural, heritage, culinary, artistic and entertainment offerings.

Nguyen Thi Hong Tham, Director of the centre, said Da Nang will continue expanding partnerships and developing flexible MICE products tailored to different groups. The segment is expected to generate high-value tourism by combining accommodation, conferences, leisure, dining, shopping and destination experiences, thereby increasing visitors’ length of stay and spending.

Da Nang targets 19.1 million visitors in 2026, including 8.7 million international arrivals, with tourism revenue from accommodation, catering and travel services projected at nearly 70 trillion VND (2.7 billion USD)./.

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