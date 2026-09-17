Reference exchange rate up 6 VND on September 17

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,632 VND/USD on September 17, up 6 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,914 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,350 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw increases.



At 8:15 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,805 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,185 VND/USD, both rising 30 VND from the September 16 morning session./.

VNA