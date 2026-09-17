Politics

Authorities enhance coordination to simplify procedures for Vietnamese entering Russia: Spokesperson

The Vietnam–Russia joint statement highlighted both sides' support for expanding labour cooperation and boosting tourism links by increasing the frequency of regular direct and charter flights. It also emphasised simplifying entry and exit procedures for Vietnamese nationals entering Russia, moving toward a visa-free regime for ordinary passport holders.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo VNA)
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Authorities of Vietnam and Russia are working closely to simplify entry and exit procedures for Vietnamese nationals entering Russia, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang told the ministry’s regular press briefing on September 17.

She made the remarks in reply to a reporter's query on bilateral coordination in enabling visa-free entry for Vietnamese citizens into Russia.

Hang noted that during the recent state visit to Russia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, the two sides issued a joint statement on further strengthening the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new era.

The joint statement highlighted both sides' support for expanding labour cooperation and boosting tourism links by increasing the frequency of regular direct and charter flights. It also emphasised simplifying entry and exit procedures for Vietnamese nationals entering Russia, moving toward a visa-free regime for ordinary passport holders.

In this spirit, relevant authorities from both countries are working in close coordination on the matter, she stated.

Responding to a request for information regarding the recent rescue of 10 Vietnamese fishermen in Malaysia, Hang said that on August 27, upon receiving a request for assistance from the Office of the Ca Mau provincial People's Committee concerning 10 fishermen working in Malaysia’s Perak state, the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia promptly verified the information, coordinated closely with local authorities, and established direct contact with the group.

Maintaining constant communication, the embassy arranged transportation to bring the 10 fishermen to a safe location in Kuala Lumpur while ensuring their board, lodging, and essential living needs. It also carried out necessary procedures to issue travel documentation, assisted the group in filing reports with local police, and finalised departure formalities with Malaysian immigration authorities. Embassy officers subsequently escorted the fishermen to the airport and completed procedures for their safe return to Vietnam.

Reiterating warnings for individuals seeking employment abroad, Hang recommended workers exercise caution and verify recruitment agencies, work locations, contracts, wages, as well as living and working conditions before deciding to work overseas.

They should not rely on verbal promises, transfer money to non-transparent intermediaries, or accept job offers advertising "easy work with high pay." While abroad, workers should retain copies of their personal documents, keep in touch with their families, and immediately notify local authorities or Vietnamese representative missions if threatened, subjected to passport confiscation, or forced to work.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs operates 24/7 hotlines at the Consular Department and across Vietnamese overseas missions, where citizens can readily seek assistance, the spokesperson added./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnamese nationals entering Russia #Russia #entry and exit procedures #Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership #Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia Malaysia Russia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 17

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 17

The second session of the Steering Committee for the review of 100 years of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, Vietnam expected to remain the growth leader in Southeast Asia during 2026-2035, and heavy rains hitting northern and north-central Vietnam are among news highlights on September 17.

Delegates celebrate the 81st National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – 2026) in Washington, D.C., the US, at a ceremony on September 16. (Photo: VNA)

US officials laud Vietnam’s development momentum, bilateral ties

The Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to see real progress across all ten pillars, with cooperation in economy, trade, investment, war legacy remediation, education, culture, people-to-people exchanges and advanced technology further expanding, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung.

Lao Ambassador to Russia Shiphandone Oybuabuddy speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Laos ties are invaluable asset: Lao Ambassador to Russia

Lao Ambassador to Russia Shiphandone Oybuabuddy has affirmed that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam are an invaluable asset, cherished, safeguarded and developed by generations of leaders and people of the two countries.

Participants pose for a group photo at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

People-to-people diplomacy nurtures Vietnam-Philippines friendship

Alongside relations between the two States, people-to-people exchanges have always served as an important foundation for bringing Vietnam-Philippines ties closer to the community. Cultural, educational, academic and youth exchanges, friendship activities and community connectivity programmes have helped deepen mutual understanding, trust and affection between the Vietnamese and Philippine people.

Congratulations to Mexico on Independence Day

Congratulations to Mexico on Independence Day

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 16 sent a message of congratulations to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the occasion of the 216th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day (September 16, 1810 – 2026).

Politburo Member and Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (left) and Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China seek stronger, more substantive cooperation

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc called on China to facilitate Vietnamese agricultural exports, deepen cooperation on quarantine and soon sign a memorandum of understanding designating Vietnam as the featured country for the "Shared Big Market: Export to China Series Activities" in 2027.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) meets with Senior Lieutenant General Zhang Shengmin, Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission, in Beijing on September 16, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks stronger defence ties with partners at 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum

In the coming time, the Vietnamese Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence hope to work with their Chinese counterparts to maintain, develop, and strengthen the agreed-upon areas of cooperation, effectively sustain existing cooperation mechanisms, and foster increasingly substantive ties, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang.

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana lay a wreath and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's mausoleum in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Thai King, Queen conclude State visit to Vietnam

Vietnam and Thailand agreed to continue strengthening political trust through regular visits and contacts at all levels, especially the high level, while making effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms and coordinating in implementing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership effectively.