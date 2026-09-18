Culture - Sports

Vietnamese national flag flies at 2026 Asian Games

As the Vietnamese national anthem played, the red flag with a yellow star was raised at Nagoya Port, marking the official presence of the Vietnamese delegation at ASIAD 2026 and boosting the athletes’ morale ahead of the competitions.

The national flag of Vietnam flies alongside the flags of other countries at the 2026 Asian Games. (Photo: VNA)
The national flag of Vietnam flies alongside the flags of other countries at the 2026 Asian Games. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – A welcome and flag-raising ceremony for the Vietnamese sports delegation to the 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD 2026) was held at Fuji Plaza, Garden Pier, Nagoya Port of Japan, on the morning of September 18.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong, Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Sports Authority and head of the Vietnamese sports delegation Nguyen Hong Minh, along with officials and athletes representing the delegation.

As the Vietnamese national anthem played, the red flag with a yellow star was raised at Nagoya Port, marking the official presence of the Vietnamese delegation at the 20th ASIAD and boosting the athletes’ morale ahead of the competitions.

vnanet_potal-doan-the-thao-viet-nam.jpg
The Vietnamese sports delegation to the 2026 Asian Games (Photo: VNA)

Minh said the athletes are in stable health and the entire delegation is ready to compete. He noted that the teams’ accommodation being spread across multiple locations has created some difficulties for the delegation, but they have proactively developed plans to adapt to the conditions of the Games in Japan.

According to the ASIAD Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Organising Committee, welcome ceremonies for participating delegations were held from September 16 to 18 at Nagoya Port, featuring delegation introductions, cultural performances, welcome remarks, flag-raising ceremonies and the presentation of souvenirs.

ASIAD 2026 is scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya. The Vietnamese delegation comprises 498 members./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #2026 Asian Games #ASIAD 2026 #Nagoya Port of Japan #Vietnamese sports delegation
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