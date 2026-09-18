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Seven Vietnamese exports surpass 10 billion USD in January-August

In the first eight months of 2026, seven export items recorded turnover exceeding 10 billion USD each, accounting for 70% of Vietnam’s total export value. Electronics, computers and components topped the list, with export turnover surpassing 101 billion USD.

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#Vietnam exports #Export turnover #Electronics #Export commodities
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