Vietnamese, Lao localities strengthen comprehensive cooperation, reinforcing special friendship

Vientiane (VNA) – Nguyen Duc Dung, Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Council, has met with his counterpart in Xekong province Bounlai Boutthi during a working visit to the southern Lao province.



At the meeting, the Lao official spoke highly of the traditional special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, as well as the close ties between Xekong and Vietnam’s central coastal city. He said the two localities have actively coordinated to effectively implement their memorandum of understanding on cooperation in a range of areas, including education, health care, trade and investment.



Da Nang authorities have provided material and financial support to Xekong to help develop infrastructure, train human resources and promote socio-economic development.



With a view to long-term cooperation, the Lao province asked Da Nang to continue supporting human resource training, step up communications efforts to bring practical benefits to people living in border areas, and coordinate in implementing the agreement on border management regulations. It also called for the Vietnamese side to facilitate businesses involved in purchasing agricultural products and expand the exchange of professional expertise and experience across various fields.



For his part, Dung stressed the need for the two sides to continue effectively implementing legal documents on the management and protection of a peaceful border, while strengthening dissemination of the special friendship between Vietnam and Laos.



He also proposed establishing joint working groups to conduct field surveys and ensure full compliance with the laws and regulations of each country. On the occasion, the Da Nang People’s Council Chairman presented Xekong with 700 million VND (26,910 USD) to help the province overcome the consequences of natural disasters and organise activities marking major anniversaries and celebrations of the two nations.



Nguyen Duc Dung (L), Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Council, presents a token of 500 million VND in support to Xekong province. (Photo: VNA)

Later the same day, the Da Nang delegation visited the local Vietnamese language centre, which came into operation in May 2018 and was funded through aid from Da Nang. It serves as an important facility for teaching basic Vietnamese to officials from provincial departments and agencies, as well as pupils and university students preparing to study in Vietnam and local residents wishing to learn the language.



They also visited the association of Vietnamese people in Xekong, which was established in 2005. Dung enquired about the lives, concerns and aspirations of the Vietnamese community and presented the association with 100 million VND to support its operations./.