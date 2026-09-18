Politics

Vietnamese, Lao localities strengthen comprehensive cooperation, reinforcing special friendship

Da Nang city and Laos' Xekong province have actively coordinated to effectively implement their memorandum of understanding on cooperation in a range of areas, including education, health care, trade and investment.

At the working session between the Da Nang delegation and Xekong authorities. Photo: VNA
At the working session between the Da Nang delegation and Xekong authorities. Photo: VNA

Vientiane (VNA) – Nguyen Duc Dung, Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Council, has met with his counterpart in Xekong province Bounlai Boutthi during a working visit to the southern Lao province.

At the meeting, the Lao official spoke highly of the traditional special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, as well as the close ties between Xekong and Vietnam’s central coastal city. He said the two localities have actively coordinated to effectively implement their memorandum of understanding on cooperation in a range of areas, including education, health care, trade and investment.

Da Nang authorities have provided material and financial support to Xekong to help develop infrastructure, train human resources and promote socio-economic development.

With a view to long-term cooperation, the Lao province asked Da Nang to continue supporting human resource training, step up communications efforts to bring practical benefits to people living in border areas, and coordinate in implementing the agreement on border management regulations. It also called for the Vietnamese side to facilitate businesses involved in purchasing agricultural products and expand the exchange of professional expertise and experience across various fields.

For his part, Dung stressed the need for the two sides to continue effectively implementing legal documents on the management and protection of a peaceful border, while strengthening dissemination of the special friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

He also proposed establishing joint working groups to conduct field surveys and ensure full compliance with the laws and regulations of each country. On the occasion, the Da Nang People’s Council Chairman presented Xekong with 700 million VND (26,910 USD) to help the province overcome the consequences of natural disasters and organise activities marking major anniversaries and celebrations of the two nations.

vnanet-xekong-da-nang.jpg
Nguyen Duc Dung (L), Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Council, presents a token of 500 million VND in support to Xekong province. (Photo: VNA)

Later the same day, the Da Nang delegation visited the local Vietnamese language centre, which came into operation in May 2018 and was funded through aid from Da Nang. It serves as an important facility for teaching basic Vietnamese to officials from provincial departments and agencies, as well as pupils and university students preparing to study in Vietnam and local residents wishing to learn the language.

They also visited the association of Vietnamese people in Xekong, which was established in 2005. Dung enquired about the lives, concerns and aspirations of the Vietnamese community and presented the association with 100 million VND to support its operations./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Da Nang Xekong #Vietnam Laos locality-to-locality ties Da Nang Laos
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Secretary of the Can Tho Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu and Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Governor of Champasak Alounxay Sounnalath at their meeting on January 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Lao localities boost economic ties

A delegation from Laos' Champasak province led by Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Governor Alounxay Sounnalath on January 14 visited and held discussions with leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

See more

The State Audit Office of Vietnam delegation works with the State Control Committee of Belarus. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam State Audit Office promotes international cooperation

At the conference in Astana, participants discussed the application of artificial intelligence (AI), big data and digital analytics in auditing, as well as citizen participation. They focused on selecting technologies suited to audit needs, ensuring data quality, and maintaining human oversight.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung (left) grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in the US. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader’s trip to give fresh impetus to Vietnam-US ties: Ambassador

The two sides can expand cooperation in the fields of semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, advanced digital services and human resource training, he noted, adding that these areas are closely aligned with Vietnam’s goal of having the digital economy account for 30% of GDP by 2030.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader to deliver important speech at UNGA

At the high-level general debate of the UNGA, General Secretary and President To Lam will deliver an important address and engage in meetings with leaders of countries, partners and international organisations. He is also scheduled to meet with US administration and congressional leaders as part of the trip.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 17

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 17

The second session of the Steering Committee for the review of 100 years of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, Vietnam expected to remain the growth leader in Southeast Asia during 2026-2035, and heavy rains hitting northern and north-central Vietnam are among news highlights on September 17.

Delegates celebrate the 81st National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – 2026) in Washington, D.C., the US, at a ceremony on September 16. (Photo: VNA)

US officials laud Vietnam’s development momentum, bilateral ties

The Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to see real progress across all ten pillars, with cooperation in economy, trade, investment, war legacy remediation, education, culture, people-to-people exchanges and advanced technology further expanding, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung.

Lao Ambassador to Russia Shiphandone Oybuabuddy speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Laos ties are invaluable asset: Lao Ambassador to Russia

Lao Ambassador to Russia Shiphandone Oybuabuddy has affirmed that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam are an invaluable asset, cherished, safeguarded and developed by generations of leaders and people of the two countries.

Participants pose for a group photo at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

People-to-people diplomacy nurtures Vietnam-Philippines friendship

Alongside relations between the two States, people-to-people exchanges have always served as an important foundation for bringing Vietnam-Philippines ties closer to the community. Cultural, educational, academic and youth exchanges, friendship activities and community connectivity programmes have helped deepen mutual understanding, trust and affection between the Vietnamese and Philippine people.

Congratulations to Mexico on Independence Day

Congratulations to Mexico on Independence Day

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 16 sent a message of congratulations to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the occasion of the 216th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day (September 16, 1810 – 2026).

Politburo Member and Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (left) and Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China seek stronger, more substantive cooperation

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc called on China to facilitate Vietnamese agricultural exports, deepen cooperation on quarantine and soon sign a memorandum of understanding designating Vietnam as the featured country for the "Shared Big Market: Export to China Series Activities" in 2027.