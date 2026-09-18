☀️ Morning digest on September 18

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam will attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and hold bilateral activities in the US before paying a state visit to Canada from September 20 to 25, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang told the ministry’s regular press briefing on September 17.



Responding to a question on the upcoming trip, Hang noted that at the high-level general debate of the UNGA, General Secretary and President Lam will deliver an important address and engage in meetings with leaders of countries, partners and international organisations. He is also scheduled to meet with US administration and congressional leaders as part of the trip. Read full story



- The fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena must follow the motto of “talk less, do more” and “see things through to the end,” General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has said.



Chairing a meeting of standing members of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Phenomena on September 17, General Secretary and President Lam, who is also its head, said the building and improving of institutions have been accelerated, while power control, early supervision, and the application of science and technology and digital transformation had been strengthened. Read full story



- Hanoi must build a contingent of highly qualified, capable and accountable cadres as personnel quality directly affects the capital’s development, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has stated.



The top leader, who also heads Inspection and Supervision Team No. 218 of the Political Bureau, made the statement while chairing a meeting held in Hanoi on September 17 to adopt a draft report on the results of the third inspection and supervision round of the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board. Read full story



- The upcoming working trip to the US by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam will create fresh impetus and concrete measures to further develop the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership substantively and effectively, while reaffirming Vietnam’s responsible contributions to global issues, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung has said.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents in the US ahead of the top leader’s participation in the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and bilateral activities in the US from September 20, the Ambassador highlighted the significance of the trip and areas with substantial potential for further cooperation. Read full story



- Vietnam’s recent successful high-level diplomatic activities have concretised its foreign policy of openness, independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, diversification and multilateralisation while reflecting a renewed approach to foreign affairs, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.



Hang made the statement on September 17 in response to a reporters' question at the ministry’s regular press briefing about recent high-level external activities and shifts in Vietnam’s foreign policy mindset. Read full story

Sunset Town — the “mini Sorrento” of Phu Quoc. (Photo: Sun Group)



- “Phu Quoc offers the high and the low, the blissful and the bonkers, the relaxing and the oddly riveting”. That was the impression left on Cathy Adams, News Features Editor, Travel at British newspaper The Times, after a journey through the rapidly changing Vietnamese island.



In an article titled “The bonkers Asian island that won’t stay off-grid for long”, Adams portrays a Phu Quoc full of contrasts that somehow sit comfortably alongside one another: some of Asia’s finest beaches beside dazzling spectacles; secluded, peaceful resorts just a short distance from an “unhinged” world of fireworks, jet skis and European-inspired architecture. Read full story



- Vietnam has proposed that China and ASEAN member states strengthen dialogue on AI governance, cooperate in research and safe AI testing, and develop human resources, with a view to promoting responsible AI application in the future.



Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh made the suggestions at the 2026 China–ASEAN Ministerial Roundtable on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nanning, China, on September 17. Read full story



- Vietnam Airlines has piloted a range of green solutions on its Hanoi–London route as part of the SkyTeam Aviation Challenge 2026.



The airline operated a Showcase Flight 2026 using Boeing 787-9, testing measures covering flight operations, fuel efficiency, onboard services and passenger travel./. Read full story