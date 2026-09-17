Politics

Top Vietnamese leader to deliver important speech at UNGA

At the high-level general debate of the UNGA, General Secretary and President To Lam will deliver an important address and engage in meetings with leaders of countries, partners and international organisations. He is also scheduled to meet with US administration and congressional leaders as part of the trip.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam will attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and hold bilateral activities in the US before paying a state visit to Canada from September 20 to 25, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang told the ministry’s regular press briefing on September 17.

Responding to a question on the upcoming trip, Hang noted that at the high-level general debate of the UNGA, General Secretary and President Lam will deliver an important address and engage in meetings with leaders of countries, partners and international organisations. He is also scheduled to meet with US administration and congressional leaders as part of the trip.

During his state visit to Canada, the top Vietnamese leader will meet with Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour, hold talks with Prime Minister Mark Carney, have meetings with Canadian parliamentary leaders and take part in other important bilateral activities.

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Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang speaks at the ministry’s regular press briefing on September 17. (Photo: VNA)

The spokesperson said since Vietnam joined the UN in 1977, their relations have been continuously strengthened and developed across a wide range of areas, from promoting sustainable development to keeping international peace and security and responding to global challenges.

Vietnam has proactively put forward initiatives and made practical contributions to joint efforts, while actively taking on many responsibilities at important UN bodies and forums, earning high evaluation from the international community. The Southeast Asian country is also continuing to seek election as a member and pursue important roles in various UN mechanisms, she noted.

​Meanwhile, she went on, the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has maintained positive momentum. Political and diplomatic ties have continued to be enhanced through exchanges and interactions at all levels, while economic, trade and investment ties have sustained growth.

Security and defence cooperation has also achieved positive results, particularly in addressing war legacy. Besides, scientific and technological cooperation is expanding into high-tech areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) and nuclear energy, as well as high-quality human resources training.

The US also attaches importance to the role of and coordination with Vietnam in solving regional and global issues, Hang said.

​Mentioning Vietnam–Canada relations, she said their Comprehensive Partnership has maintained stable and substantive development, with huge room for further growth.

Canada is prioritising energy development, critical minerals, AI and high-tech agriculture while Vietnam is strongly upgrading its industrial base and advancing the development of its digital and green economy, the spokesperson noted, adding that the similarities in their development needs and orientations are creating advantages for the two countries to elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level./.

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