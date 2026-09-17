High-level diplomacy concretises Vietnam’s renewed foreign policy mindset: Spokeswoman

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s recent successful high-level diplomatic activities have concretised its foreign policy of openness, independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, diversification and multilateralisation while reflecting a renewed approach to foreign affairs, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.



Hang made the statement on September 17 in response to a reporters' question at the ministry’s regular press briefing about recent high-level external activities and shifts in Vietnam’s foreign policy mindset.



Implementing the foreign policy set out by the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Party and State leaders have conducted numerous high-level external activities, which were of great significance to both bilateral and multilateral relations, Hang said, stressing that Vietnam has also welcomed many high-ranking leaders from other countries.



These activities have concretised Vietnam’s foreign policy of openness, independence, self-reliance, self-reliance, peace and friendship, diversification and multilateralisation and being a friend, a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community, she said.



The recent activities also reflect Vietnam’s renewed mindset in its foreign policy. One of the most notable aspects of this renewal is that the 14th National Party Congress elevated the pioneering role of foreign affairs and defined it as a key and regular task, enabling external relations to serve the goals of national development and defence, Hang said.



External relations and international cooperation must help mobilise resources and generate momentum for national development and build national strength. Strategic autonomy should be reflected in each high-level visit and its outcomes, with agreements and commitments translated into concrete projects and products that deliver practical benefits to both Vietnam and its partners.



Looking at Vietnam’s recent external activities as a whole, Hang said the renewed mindset in foreign policy is reflected not only in policy but also in practice and action. Following each high-level diplomatic engagement, ministries, sectors, localities and businesses need to translate agreements reached by senior leaders into specific programmes, plans and projects relevant to their respective fields and localities.



Regarding the state visit to Vietnam by Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana from September 14 - 16 at the invitation of General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, Hang described it as a particularly important and historic occasion in Vietnam-Thailand relations.



The visit was the first by a Thai monarch to Vietnam since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1976. It also took place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and came as the two countries had just elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025.



Given the special role of the King and the Royal Family in Thailand’s spiritual, historical and cultural life, the visit carried significance beyond state diplomacy, contributing to people-to-people exchanges and bonds while demonstrating the high regard of the Thai Royal Family, the State, and people for Vietnam, the spokeswoman said.



“The visit’s key messages were high-level political trust and the close bonds between the two countries' people. Building on these positive sentiments, shared perceptions and growing political trust, the two sides will take concrete action to implement programmes and projects for the benefit of their people and make practical contributions to peace, stability and development cooperation in the region and the world,” Hang stressed./.

VNA