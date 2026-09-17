Politics

High-level diplomacy concretises Vietnam’s renewed foreign policy mindset: Spokeswoman

These activities have concretised Vietnam’s foreign policy of openness, independence, self-reliance, self-reliance, peace and friendship, diversification and multilateralisation and being a friend, a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community.

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang speaks at the ministry’s regular press briefing in September. (Photo: VNA)
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang speaks at the ministry’s regular press briefing in September. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s recent successful high-level diplomatic activities have concretised its foreign policy of openness, independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, diversification and multilateralisation while reflecting a renewed approach to foreign affairs, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.

Hang made the statement on September 17 in response to a reporters' question at the ministry’s regular press briefing about recent high-level external activities and shifts in Vietnam’s foreign policy mindset.

Implementing the foreign policy set out by the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Party and State leaders have conducted numerous high-level external activities, which were of great significance to both bilateral and multilateral relations, Hang said, stressing that Vietnam has also welcomed many high-ranking leaders from other countries.

These activities have concretised Vietnam’s foreign policy of openness, independence, self-reliance, self-reliance, peace and friendship, diversification and multilateralisation and being a friend, a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community, she said.

The recent activities also reflect Vietnam’s renewed mindset in its foreign policy. One of the most notable aspects of this renewal is that the 14th National Party Congress elevated the pioneering role of foreign affairs and defined it as a key and regular task, enabling external relations to serve the goals of national development and defence, Hang said.

External relations and international cooperation must help mobilise resources and generate momentum for national development and build national strength. Strategic autonomy should be reflected in each high-level visit and its outcomes, with agreements and commitments translated into concrete projects and products that deliver practical benefits to both Vietnam and its partners.

Looking at Vietnam’s recent external activities as a whole, Hang said the renewed mindset in foreign policy is reflected not only in policy but also in practice and action. Following each high-level diplomatic engagement, ministries, sectors, localities and businesses need to translate agreements reached by senior leaders into specific programmes, plans and projects relevant to their respective fields and localities.

Regarding the state visit to Vietnam by Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana from September 14 - 16 at the invitation of General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, Hang described it as a particularly important and historic occasion in Vietnam-Thailand relations.

The visit was the first by a Thai monarch to Vietnam since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1976. It also took place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and came as the two countries had just elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025.

Given the special role of the King and the Royal Family in Thailand’s spiritual, historical and cultural life, the visit carried significance beyond state diplomacy, contributing to people-to-people exchanges and bonds while demonstrating the high regard of the Thai Royal Family, the State, and people for Vietnam, the spokeswoman said.

“The visit’s key messages were high-level political trust and the close bonds between the two countries' people. Building on these positive sentiments, shared perceptions and growing political trust, the two sides will take concrete action to implement programmes and projects for the benefit of their people and make practical contributions to peace, stability and development cooperation in the region and the world,” Hang stressed./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #high-level diplomacy #Vietnam's foreign policy mindset #Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung (Photo: VNA)

Party chief’s US trip marks milestone in high-level multilateral diplomacy: FM

The trip marked the Party and State’s first major high-level multilateral diplomatic engagement since the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), reflecting the country’s proactive and responsible approach to international affairs, the FM told the press on the trip's outcomes and significance.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader to deliver important speech at UNGA

At the high-level general debate of the UNGA, General Secretary and President To Lam will deliver an important address and engage in meetings with leaders of countries, partners and international organisations. He is also scheduled to meet with US administration and congressional leaders as part of the trip.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 17

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 17

The second session of the Steering Committee for the review of 100 years of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, Vietnam expected to remain the growth leader in Southeast Asia during 2026-2035, and heavy rains hitting northern and north-central Vietnam are among news highlights on September 17.

Delegates celebrate the 81st National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – 2026) in Washington, D.C., the US, at a ceremony on September 16. (Photo: VNA)

US officials laud Vietnam’s development momentum, bilateral ties

The Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to see real progress across all ten pillars, with cooperation in economy, trade, investment, war legacy remediation, education, culture, people-to-people exchanges and advanced technology further expanding, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung.

Lao Ambassador to Russia Shiphandone Oybuabuddy speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Laos ties are invaluable asset: Lao Ambassador to Russia

Lao Ambassador to Russia Shiphandone Oybuabuddy has affirmed that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam are an invaluable asset, cherished, safeguarded and developed by generations of leaders and people of the two countries.

Participants pose for a group photo at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

People-to-people diplomacy nurtures Vietnam-Philippines friendship

Alongside relations between the two States, people-to-people exchanges have always served as an important foundation for bringing Vietnam-Philippines ties closer to the community. Cultural, educational, academic and youth exchanges, friendship activities and community connectivity programmes have helped deepen mutual understanding, trust and affection between the Vietnamese and Philippine people.

Congratulations to Mexico on Independence Day

Congratulations to Mexico on Independence Day

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 16 sent a message of congratulations to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the occasion of the 216th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day (September 16, 1810 – 2026).

Politburo Member and Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (left) and Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China seek stronger, more substantive cooperation

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc called on China to facilitate Vietnamese agricultural exports, deepen cooperation on quarantine and soon sign a memorandum of understanding designating Vietnam as the featured country for the "Shared Big Market: Export to China Series Activities" in 2027.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) meets with Senior Lieutenant General Zhang Shengmin, Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission, in Beijing on September 16, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks stronger defence ties with partners at 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum

In the coming time, the Vietnamese Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence hope to work with their Chinese counterparts to maintain, develop, and strengthen the agreed-upon areas of cooperation, effectively sustain existing cooperation mechanisms, and foster increasingly substantive ties, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang.

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana lay a wreath and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's mausoleum in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Thai King, Queen conclude State visit to Vietnam

Vietnam and Thailand agreed to continue strengthening political trust through regular visits and contacts at all levels, especially the high level, while making effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms and coordinating in implementing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership effectively.