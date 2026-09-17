Vietnam seeks to build safe AI future with China, ASEAN

Nanning (VNA) – Vietnam has proposed that China and ASEAN member states strengthen dialogue on artificial intelligence (AI) governance, cooperate in research and safe AI testing, and develop human resources, with a view to promoting responsible AI application in the future.



Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh made the suggestions at the 2026 China–ASEAN Ministerial Roundtable on AI in Nanning, China, on September 17.



The event brought together officials from China's AI regulatory authorities and representatives from all 11 ASEAN member states, as well as leading AI businesses, research institutes and financial organisations from both sides.



Participants held in-depth discussions on key issues, including building consensus on AI safety and ethics, regional cooperation governance, regulations and risk prevention, and industry cooperation. They also discussed developing regional rules on AI ethics and safety governance between China and ASEAN, promoting resource connectivity, enhancing cooperation in AI application, and stepping up the practical implementation of AI cooperation outcomes.



Speaking at the conference, Minh said effective AI governance is, for Vietnam, a foundation for sustainable innovation and for ensuring that technological development benefits people and businesses.



Vietnam has enacted the AI Law and issued a decree guiding its enforcement. It has also approved a national AI strategy through 2030, with a vision to 2045, to promote AI development alongside safe and responsible governance.



The deputy minister stressed that Vietnam's consistent approach is to put people at the centre. AI must serve people rather than replace human authority and responsibility, while AI development must protect human rights and privacy and ensure fairness, transparency and accountability.



Vietnam's national AI strategy identifies AI as a core capability for transforming governance, production and service delivery. The country places emphasis on human resources, computing infrastructure and data, and it is developing technological mastery in tandem with expanded international cooperation and strategic autonomy, he noted.



Alongside its domestic efforts, Minh said that Vietnam signed an agreement in July to establish the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organisation (WAICO). It attaches importance to multilateral cooperation to develop AI for peaceful, safe and inclusive purposes, in line with the United Nations Charter.



Regarding China–ASEAN cooperation, the official said cooperation between the two sides could leverage their respective strengths, thereby helping enhance AI governance capacity and expand opportunities for AI development in the region.



The 2026 China–ASEAN Ministerial Roundtable on Artificial Intelligence takes place in Nanning, China, on September 17. (Photo: VNA)

On the basis of equality, mutual benefit, and respect for sovereignty and laws of each country, he said Vietnam wishes to promote cooperation in three areas.



First, he proposed strengthening policy dialogue and sharing experience in AI governance, noting Vietnam wishes to share its experience in developing legal frameworks while learning from the practices of its partners.



ASEAN guidelines on AI governance and ethics, including generative AI, are useful references for enhancing mutual understanding and compatibility among different approaches, he said.



Second, cooperation in AI research, testing and safety assessment should be strengthened. Vietnam hopes to promote connections among research institutes, universities and businesses to conduct joint research, share risk-assessment methods and exchange experience in technical standards.



Minh perceived that AI development and testing should take into account specific linguistic and cultural characteristics, as well as data protection and the legitimate rights and interests of all parties.



Third, cooperation in developing human resources and narrowing the AI gap should be enhanced. Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation in training, expert exchanges and capacity building for AI developers, managers and users alike.



Such cooperation should be aligned with practical needs, helping people and businesses, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises, access and apply AI safely and responsibly, according to the deputy minsiter.



Minh said a safe AI future must be built on each country's governance capacity and trust among partners. Vietnam, therefore, wishes to work with China and ASEAN member states to contribute to such a future for the benefit of the people and the prosperity of the region.



The first China–ASEAN Ministerial Roundtable on AI was held in Nanning in September last year, playing an active role in promoting exchanges and cooperation on AI between China and ASEAN member states./.