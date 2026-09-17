ASEAN, China step up trade and investment cooperation

Nanning (VNA) – The 2026 ASEAN–Guangxi trade and industrial cooperation and exchange conference took place in Nanning, China, on September 16, bringing together around 250 representatives from trade promotion agencies, business associations and enterprises from several ASEAN countries and other nations to explore opportunities for trade and investment cooperation.

The event was held as part of the 23rd ASEAN–China Business and Investment Summit, with participants from Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, New Zealand and Uzbekistan, along with representatives from various Chinese localities.

The conference focused on policy opportunities arising from Version 3.0 of the ASEAN–China Free Trade Area (ACFTA 3.0), with discussions aimed at promoting practical cooperation in international trade and industrial investment and strengthening cross-border supply and industrial chains.

The activities were expected to contribute to closer ties between China and ASEAN and the building of a shared future community.

Yang Yanyan, chairwoman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Guangxi Committee, said that Guangxi is ready to cooperate with partners in areas such as computing capacity sharing, standards connectivity, technological integration, cross-border data flows, cross-border e-commerce and digital services.

The conference also featured an awards ceremony for the 2026 ASEAN–Guangxi University Student Digital Economy AI Application Innovation Invitational Competition.

As part of the cooperation activities, Guangxi Beibu Gulf Bank established strategic partnerships with Guangxi business agencies and associations in Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia./.

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