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ASEAN, Mexico explore cooperation in technology

Vietnam and Querétaro can share experience in developing industrial clusters, aerospace industries and government-university-business partnerships, while exploring cooperation in energy, environment, infrastructure, high technology, artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

The “ASEAN in All Perspectives” seminar is held at the Querétaro campus of Tecnológico de Monterrey. (Photo: VNA)
The “ASEAN in All Perspectives” seminar is held at the Querétaro campus of Tecnológico de Monterrey. (Photo: VNA)

Mexico City (VNA) – The ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) visited the state of Querétaro on September 11 to promote connectivity with local authorities, universities and businesses and explore new areas of cooperation.

During the visit, the ACMC delegation held an “ASEAN in All Perspectives” seminar at the Querétaro campus of Tecnológico de Monterrey, introducing ASEAN’s formation, structure, areas of cooperation and priorities.​

The event brought together students, lecturers and researchers for discussions on cooperation opportunities between Mexico, Querétaro and ASEAN in education, trade, investment, technology and innovation.​

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Van Hai introduced the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC), highlighting its goal of building a competitive, inclusive and balanced economic space that is increasingly integrated into the global economy.​

With a population of more than 680 million, a young workforce and growing manufacturing capacity, ASEAN is becoming an important production hub and playing a greater role in global supply chains, he said.​

The ambassador noted that Mexico and ASEAN economies have many similarities and complementary strengths, creating room for expanded cooperation in trade, investment, supply chains, technology, engineering and education-training.​

He said Vietnam could become a potential partner for businesses in Querétaro, with trade agreements to which Vietnam is a party offering new opportunities for businesses on both sides.

Regarding education-training, Hai called on Mexican universities, including Tecnológico de Monterrey’s Querétaro campus, to strengthen ties with universities in Vietnam and other ASEAN countries through student exchanges, joint research, technical and technology training, and innovation programmes.​

Such cooperation could lay the foundation for closer and longer-term links among businesses, universities and governments, he said.​

The ASEAN delegation also met with Secretary of Sustainable Development of the State of Querétaro Marco Antonio Del Prete Tercero and Querétaro’s International Relations Coordinator Erika Patricia González Maciel.​

The Querétaro officials highlighted the state’s strengths in automotive parts, aerospace, chemicals, electronics, household appliances and data centres. The state is also seeking to develop high-tech industries, including semiconductor components and software, while promoting a circular economy and reducing carbon emissions.​

Del Prete Tercero said Querétaro wants to exchange experience with ASEAN countries and attract investment from the region, initially in data centre development and power-grid systems serving data centres.​

Hai encouraged Querétaro businesses to expand trade with Vietnam and take advantage of opportunities offered by the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).​

He also proposed that Vietnam and Querétaro share experience in developing industrial clusters, aerospace industries and government-university-business partnerships, while exploring cooperation in energy, environment, infrastructure, high technology, artificial intelligence and digital transformation.​

Erika Patricia González Maciel welcomed the proposals and said the state was ready to help connect the Vietnamese Embassy with the Universidad Aeronáutica en Querétaro, which specialises in aerospace training, and promote links between universities and businesses of the two sides./.

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