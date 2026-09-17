CAEXPO helps promote ASEAN–China people-to-people exchanges

Hanoi (VNA) – The 23rd China–ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO), taking place from September 17 to 21, is not only a trade and investment promotion event but also an opportunity to strengthen people-to-people bonds between the Northeast Asian country and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



Over the years, through educational, cultural, and tourism activities, the expo has helped build bridges of friendship among the peoples of the bloc and China, with education playing an important role.



With its geographical advantages, China’s Guangxi has become a popular destination for ASEAN students pursuing their studies in China. As of April 2026, universities there were hosting more than 7,600 students from ASEAN countries, making the region one of the Chinese localities with the largest numbers of ASEAN students.



The ASEAN–China vocational education forum, an important activity held as part of CAEXPO, has been organised annually and was upgraded in 2025 to the China (Guangxi)–ASEAN Conference on Vocational Education Cooperation and Development.



Since the second CAEXPO in 2005, the “Charming Cities” theme has showcased nearly 190 cities, helping promote people-to-people exchanges as well as economic and trade cooperation between ASEAN and China. At this year’s edition, more than 10 localities are participating under the theme, including Vietnam’s Mekong Delta province of An Giang.



The 23rd CAEXPO has also introduced additional measures to facilitate international visitors. For the first time, a tax-refund service area has been set up for departing visitors. Foreign traders who shop at designated stores in Nanning can complete tax-refund procedures directly at the expo, while also receiving policy advice and multilingual shopping guidance.



At the ongoing expo, educational, cultural and tourism activities are strengthening mutual understanding and bonds among the peoples of ASEAN countries and China, laying a solid social foundation for cooperation between the two sides./.

VNA