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Cambodia, Global Fund strengthen cooperation against HIV, TB, malaria

The meeting focused on Cambodia’s progress and priorities in combating HIV, TB and malaria, as well as preparations for the Global Fund’s eighth grant cycle (GC8), with an emphasis on country ownership, sustainability and health system strengthening.

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia and the Global Fund have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation to sustain gains in the fight against HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria while improving the country’s health system.

Cambodian Health Minister Chheang Ra had a meeting with the Global Fund Country Team for Cambodia, led by Fund Portfolio Manager Sylwia Murray, in Phnom Penh on September 16, the Khmer Times reported.

The meeting focused on Cambodia’s progress and priorities in combating HIV, TB and malaria, as well as preparations for the Global Fund’s eighth grant cycle (GC8), with an emphasis on country ownership, sustainability and health system strengthening.​

Ra said the partnership with the Global Fund has contributed to Cambodia’s response to the three diseases while supporting health systems, community networks, laboratories and medical supply chains.​

He said GC8 will mark a new strategic phase focused on greater sustainability, integration of disease-control programmes into the health system and stronger national ownership.

The minister stressed that HIV, TB and malaria services should be gradually integrated into primary healthcare while maintaining specialised expertise and services to ensure continued access for affected communities.

Murray highlighted the importance of maintaining and strengthening the role of non-state actors, including community organisations, civil society and NGOs, in implementing GC8, noting their role in reaching key and vulnerable populations.

At the meeting, Cambodia also called for flexible mechanisms and further technical support to ensure GC8 resources are directed towards high-impact interventions, essential community services and human resources, while supporting primary healthcare integration and sustainable financing./.

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