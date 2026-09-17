Thailand’s capital outlines measures to tackle PM2.5 pollution

Bangkok (VNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in coordination with the Pollution Control Department (PCD) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, is preparing stricter measures to tackle the increased risk of PM2.5 pollution towards the end of the year.

The move follows a meeting between Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and PCD Director-General Surin Worakijthamrong, during which the two sides agreed on a five-point action plan focusing on vehicle emissions, pollution sources and public health.

First, authorities will step up inspections of black-smoke-emitting vehicles across all 50 Bangkok districts and link databases to track vehicles banned from use. The Green List programme will also be promoted to encourage vehicle maintenance and lower emissions.

Second, the city will strengthen its Low Emission Zone (LEZ) measures, restricting vehicle access based on Green List criteria during severe pollution episodes to reduce urban exhaust emissions.

Third, under the “Bangkok and Beyond” approach, authorities will improve pollution forecasts and monitor pollution beyond the capital’s boundaries, including open burning, while providing support for farmers.

Fourth, environmental inspection teams will monitor pollution sources at construction sites, restaurants, factories, businesses and other high-risk areas, addressing emissions at their source.

Fifth, the BMA will review regulations to ensure they are comprehensive and fair in preparation for implementation of a future Clean Air Act.

The cooperation between Bangkok and the PCD aims to strengthen early-warning systems, improve preventive healthcare and support more effective and sustainable action against air pollution./.

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