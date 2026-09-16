Malaysia to review measures to ease impact of higher electricity bills

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysian Government will hold a special meeting on September 17 to discuss immediate measures to ease the impact of higher electricity bills on affected households amid hotter weather and haze, according to Bernama news agency.



Malaysian Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the meeting will bring together the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, the Energy Commission, national utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) and the Ministry of Finance.



Anwar said around 80% of domestic electricity users consuming no more than 600 kWh per month remain protected from the rate increase linked to higher fuel costs this year.



However, hotter weather and haze in recent weeks have pushed electricity consumption among some households above the 600 kWh threshold, making them subject to the Automatic Fuel Cost Adjustment (AFA) mechanism.



He said the Government will continue to ensure that targeted subsidies are implemented fairly and reasonably, with the interests and well-being of the people given priority.



Under Malaysia’s current electricity tariff structure, households consuming less than 600 kWh per month are exempt from both AFA and retail charges. Introduced in July 2025, AFA adjusts electricity bills in line with changes in fuel prices and related power generation costs.



The AFA rate for September was set at 3.67 Malaysian sen (0.91 US cent) per kWh, meaning some households that previously qualified for exemptions may now face additional charges after their consumption exceeded the threshold./.

VNA