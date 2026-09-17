Singapore seizes 101 illegally kept wild animals

​Hanoi (VNA) – Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks) on September 17 announced the seizure of 101 illegally kept wild animals, including 13 dead animals, with many of the others in poor health. Authorities are investigating six individuals suspected of involvement in the illegal trade and capture of wild animals.

​According to NParks, this is one of the largest seizures of illegally kept wild animals in Singapore in recent years. The animals, discovered during searches of several residences on September 15, included lizards, pythons and turtles. All were non-native species and are not permitted for sale or keeping as pets in Singapore. Some species are also protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Many of the live animals were found to be in poor health. NParks said this suggests that the animals were likely kept in captivity for an extended period under inadequate care.

Thirteen of the animals were found dead at the residential premises, possibly as a result of poor living conditions.

The agency stated that the animals likely died in their enclosures due to cramped containers, poor ventilation, and insufficient food and water.

The remaining animals have been transferred to NParks' Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre for care. Due to their unknown origin and potential to carry infectious diseases, the animals will be quarantined for a period of time./.

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