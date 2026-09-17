ADB approves 650 mln USD loan to help with Indonesia's fiscal reform

Jakarta (VNA) – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan of 650 million USD to help Indonesia strengthen fiscal management between the central and regional administrations, according to the local media.

This loan is part of the Accelerating Decentralisation for Improved Local Governance (ADIL) programme, which is designed to modernise intergovernmental fiscal governance, accelerate digital transformation, and improve the quality of public services in the midst of the decentralisation system adopted by Indonesia.

ADB explained that the first ADIL sub-programne will strengthen the synergy between the central and regional administrations in managing public funds, while encouraging regional capabilities in creating sustainable sources of income.

Beyond the fiscal aspect, the scheme also carries a civil rights protection dimension, by including planning and budgeting that is responsive to the needs of women and girls, and integrating disaster risk mitigation into fiscal planning and management.

The programme is built on the Law on Financial Relations between the Central Government and Regional Governments, and is in line with the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) 2025-2029 and the Vision of Indonesia's Gold 2045./.

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