Vietnam State Audit Office promotes international cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) led by Deputy Auditor General Ha Thi My Dung attended an international conference on “State Audit of the Future: Innovations, Digital Transformation & Sustainable Development” and held bilateral activities in Astana, Kazakhstan, on September 16–17.



The conference brought together leaders and representatives from supreme audit institutions (SAIs), the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), the Organisation of Latin American and Caribbean Supreme Audit Institutions (OLACEFS), and the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI), alongside experts and researchers. Also in attendance were representatives from the World Bank (WB), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



At the conference, participants discussed the application of artificial intelligence (AI), big data and digital analytics in auditing, as well as citizen participation. They focused on selecting technologies suited to audit needs, ensuring data quality, and maintaining human oversight.



Participating countries also shared experiences in developing information systems for budgets, public procurement, and investment projects, while proposing the integration of digital data to assess economy, efficiency, and effectiveness in the management of national resources.



From the perspective of impact assessment and citizen engagement, the discussions evaluated policy implementation outcomes, the contribution of public resources to the Sustainable Development Goals, and the enhancement of citizen participation.



On September 16, the Vietnamese delegation held a meeting with a delegation of the State Control Committee of Belarus led by First Deputy Chairman Dmitry Basko.



The two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation, looked into ways for enhancing ties in the time ahead, and discussed preparations for Auditor General Nguyen Huu Nghia’s planned visit to Belarus in November 2026. Building upon the cooperative relationship cultivated over many years, they expressed a desire to build on the achievements already made and to deepen their cooperation in an increasingly substantive and effective manner, meeting the development needs of each agency in the new context.



The Vietnamese side expressed interest in Belarus’ experience in institutional development, legal reform and the application of big data, AI and digital technologies in auditing.



Meanwhile, the Belarusian side shared its priorities in improving public resource oversight, preventing financial violations, enhancing the efficiency of budget and state asset use, and applying emerging technologies to auditing and controlling delayed construction projects.



Dung conveyed Auditor General Nguyen Huu Nghia’s greetings to Chairman of the Belarusian State Control Committee Vasily Gerasimov and invited the Belarusian side to attend an international conference to be hosted by the SAV in Hanoi this October.



The Vietnamese delegation also attended a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan, which holds the chairmanship of ASOSAI. They participated in a meeting of the ASOSAI Governing Board on September 17./.

VNA