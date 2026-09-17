Politics

Vietnam State Audit Office promotes international cooperation

At the conference in Astana, participants discussed the application of artificial intelligence (AI), big data and digital analytics in auditing, as well as citizen participation. They focused on selecting technologies suited to audit needs, ensuring data quality, and maintaining human oversight.

The State Audit Office of Vietnam delegation works with the State Control Committee of Belarus. (Photo: VNA)
The State Audit Office of Vietnam delegation works with the State Control Committee of Belarus. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) led by Deputy Auditor General Ha Thi My Dung attended an international conference on “State Audit of the Future: Innovations, Digital Transformation & Sustainable Development” and held bilateral activities in Astana, Kazakhstan, on September 16–17.

The conference brought together leaders and representatives from supreme audit institutions (SAIs), the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), the Organisation of Latin American and Caribbean Supreme Audit Institutions (OLACEFS), and the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI), alongside experts and researchers. Also in attendance were representatives from the World Bank (WB), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

At the conference, participants discussed the application of artificial intelligence (AI), big data and digital analytics in auditing, as well as citizen participation. They focused on selecting technologies suited to audit needs, ensuring data quality, and maintaining human oversight.

Participating countries also shared experiences in developing information systems for budgets, public procurement, and investment projects, while proposing the integration of digital data to assess economy, efficiency, and effectiveness in the management of national resources.

From the perspective of impact assessment and citizen engagement, the discussions evaluated policy implementation outcomes, the contribution of public resources to the Sustainable Development Goals, and the enhancement of citizen participation.

On September 16, the Vietnamese delegation held a meeting with a delegation of the State Control Committee of Belarus led by First Deputy Chairman Dmitry Basko.

The two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation, looked into ways for enhancing ties in the time ahead, and discussed preparations for Auditor General Nguyen Huu Nghia’s planned visit to Belarus in November 2026. Building upon the cooperative relationship cultivated over many years, they expressed a desire to build on the achievements already made and to deepen their cooperation in an increasingly substantive and effective manner, meeting the development needs of each agency in the new context.

The Vietnamese side expressed interest in Belarus’ experience in institutional development, legal reform and the application of big data, AI and digital technologies in auditing.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian side shared its priorities in improving public resource oversight, preventing financial violations, enhancing the efficiency of budget and state asset use, and applying emerging technologies to auditing and controlling delayed construction projects.

Dung conveyed Auditor General Nguyen Huu Nghia’s greetings to Chairman of the Belarusian State Control Committee Vasily Gerasimov and invited the Belarusian side to attend an international conference to be hosted by the SAV in Hanoi this October.

The Vietnamese delegation also attended a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan, which holds the chairmanship of ASOSAI. They participated in a meeting of the ASOSAI Governing Board on September 17./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam #State Audit #international cooperation
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung (left) grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in the US. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader’s trip to give fresh impetus to Vietnam-US ties: Ambassador

The two sides can expand cooperation in the fields of semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, advanced digital services and human resource training, he noted, adding that these areas are closely aligned with Vietnam’s goal of having the digital economy account for 30% of GDP by 2030.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader to deliver important speech at UNGA

At the high-level general debate of the UNGA, General Secretary and President To Lam will deliver an important address and engage in meetings with leaders of countries, partners and international organisations. He is also scheduled to meet with US administration and congressional leaders as part of the trip.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 17

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 17

The second session of the Steering Committee for the review of 100 years of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, Vietnam expected to remain the growth leader in Southeast Asia during 2026-2035, and heavy rains hitting northern and north-central Vietnam are among news highlights on September 17.

Delegates celebrate the 81st National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 – 2026) in Washington, D.C., the US, at a ceremony on September 16. (Photo: VNA)

US officials laud Vietnam’s development momentum, bilateral ties

The Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to see real progress across all ten pillars, with cooperation in economy, trade, investment, war legacy remediation, education, culture, people-to-people exchanges and advanced technology further expanding, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung.

Lao Ambassador to Russia Shiphandone Oybuabuddy speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Laos ties are invaluable asset: Lao Ambassador to Russia

Lao Ambassador to Russia Shiphandone Oybuabuddy has affirmed that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam are an invaluable asset, cherished, safeguarded and developed by generations of leaders and people of the two countries.

Participants pose for a group photo at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

People-to-people diplomacy nurtures Vietnam-Philippines friendship

Alongside relations between the two States, people-to-people exchanges have always served as an important foundation for bringing Vietnam-Philippines ties closer to the community. Cultural, educational, academic and youth exchanges, friendship activities and community connectivity programmes have helped deepen mutual understanding, trust and affection between the Vietnamese and Philippine people.

Congratulations to Mexico on Independence Day

Congratulations to Mexico on Independence Day

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 16 sent a message of congratulations to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the occasion of the 216th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day (September 16, 1810 – 2026).

Politburo Member and Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (left) and Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China seek stronger, more substantive cooperation

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc called on China to facilitate Vietnamese agricultural exports, deepen cooperation on quarantine and soon sign a memorandum of understanding designating Vietnam as the featured country for the "Shared Big Market: Export to China Series Activities" in 2027.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) meets with Senior Lieutenant General Zhang Shengmin, Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission, in Beijing on September 16, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks stronger defence ties with partners at 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum

In the coming time, the Vietnamese Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence hope to work with their Chinese counterparts to maintain, develop, and strengthen the agreed-upon areas of cooperation, effectively sustain existing cooperation mechanisms, and foster increasingly substantive ties, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang.