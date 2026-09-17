Politics

Hanoi must make personnel evaluation reform a breakthrough: Top leader

The Party and State leader requested that Hanoi takes the lead in personnel development, adding every decision regarding personnel affects the city's development capacity and the public image of the administrative apparatus.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting held in Hanoi on September 17 to adopt a draft report on the results of the third inspection and supervision round of the Hanoi Party Committee’s Standing Board. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting held in Hanoi on September 17 to adopt a draft report on the results of the third inspection and supervision round of the Hanoi Party Committee’s Standing Board. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi must build a contingent of highly qualified, capable and accountable cadres as personnel quality directly affects the capital’s development, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has stated.

The top leader, who also heads Inspection and Supervision Team No. 218 of the Political Bureau, made the statement while chairing a meeting held in Hanoi on September 17 to adopt a draft report on the results of the third inspection and supervision round of the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board.

General Secretary and President Lam commended Hanoi for its encouraging achievements in personnel affairs, as well as the refinement of regulations regarding decentralisation, management, position standards, performance assessment, succession planning, training, and personnel policies.

The staffing of 126 communes and wards involved a massive workload, yet the organisational structures have operated continuously without significant disruption, he noted, adding that the city has implemented policies to attract and value talent, while accelerating the digitalisation of personnel administration, management, and performance evaluation.

However, pointing out existing limitations, he urged the capital to urgently rectify gaps following the recent organisational restructuring and make personnel evaluation reform a breakthrough step.

Emphasising Hanoi’s critical role as the national political – administrative centre and a major hub for culture, education, science – technology, innovation and international integration, the Party and State leader requested that Hanoi takes the lead in personnel development, adding every decision regarding personnel affects the city's development capacity and the public image of the administrative apparatus.

He demanded Hanoi's cadre contingent be politically steadfast, possess impeccable character, and remain dedicated to the people; they must strictly observe discipline and uphold integrity in the performance of their duties. Furthermore, they must possess strategic thinking, a deep understanding of the unique characteristics of a major metropolis, and the modern governance capabilities required for effective implementation.

Personnel must be assigned based on specific local needs, he said, stressing that city-level cadres must excel in policymaking, inter-agency coordination, and resource mobilisation, while grassroots ones must stay close to the public, handle tasks swiftly, and master the digital environment.

Furthermore, he said, key sectors like planning, transportation, environment, science – technology, finance, law, culture, and urban governance require officials and experts with sufficient depth of knowledge, capability, and dedication.

vnanet-vu-dang-dinh.jpg
Vu Dang Dinh, member of the Hanoi Party Committee's Standing Board and head of the Hanoi Party Committee's organisation commission, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi needs personnel who dare to think, act, and innovate for the common good, but all initiatives must comply with the Party’s disciplines and the State’s laws, incorporate risk management, and ensure accountability, the top leader stressed, noting that they must know how to listen to the people, engage in dialogue with businesses, respect expertise, and utilise data.

He asked for immediate review and rectification of shortcomings in the contingent of cadres following the reorganisation; completion of job positions, competency frameworks and decentralisation mechanisms in personnel work.

Reforming personnel evaluation must be a breakthrough, alongside improving the quality of personnel planning, training, talent development and rotation to meet the capital’s long-term development requirements, he stressed.

Hanoi must effectively implement mechanisms to attract and make good use of talent; strengthen data-based personnel management; step up inspection, supervision and power control; and improve the quality of advisory bodies, the leader noted.

Regarding responsibility, timelines and implementation supervision, General Secretary and President Lam said each task must have its content, lead entity, coordinating entities, deadline, expected deliverables, and individual responsibilities clearly specified. Completed tasks must have their effectiveness evaluated, while delayed tasks must have their causes, responsible individuals, and deadline for rectification pointed out. New models should only be replicated when verified data and objective evaluations are available.

Identified shortcomings should be resolved right away without waiting for the official final report, he said.

Expressing his confidence in the city’s leadership, the top leader said he believes Hanoi will build a contingent of strong, disciplined and capable cadres to tackle complex urban challenges, preserve its millennia-old cultural identity and promote sustainable development./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #personnel quality #Hanoi #personnel evaluation reform #Hanoi Party Committee Ha Noi
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