Politics

Localities work to expand Laos–Vietnam–Thailand tourism links

The Dien Bien delegation’s working visit to Laos' Bokeo province opens new avenues for sustainable tourism growth in both provinces and Laos – Vietnam – Thailand tourism connections, while further consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

The talks between officials of Vietnam's Dien Bien province and Bokeo province of Laos on September 16 (Photo: VNA)
The talks between officials of Vietnam's Dien Bien province and Bokeo province of Laos on September 16 (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A delegation from Vietnam's northwestern province of Dien Bien held talks with officials of northern Laos' Bokeo province on September 16 to concretise bilateral cooperation agreements, with a focus on expanding tourism ties and developing cross-border travel routes connecting Laos, Vietnam and Thailand.

The two sides exchanged information on their socio-economic development, geographic advantages and tourism potential, as well as destination management and promotion. They shared experience and discussed measures to improve service quality and develop distinctive tourism products reflecting local cultural identities.

​Khamseng Suliyavong, Vice Chairman of the Bokeo provincial Government Committee, stressed that the talks marked an important step toward concretising cooperation agreements between the two provinces.

Highlighting Bokeo’s strategic location at the border intersection, Khamseng underscored its immense potential for eco-tourism and international trade. Enhanced partnership with Dien Bien, he noted, will help both localities maximise their strengths and build transport infrastructure connecting Laos, Vietnam, and Thailand to facilitate cross-border travel.

Concurring with the Lao official, Cao Thi Tuyet Lan, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Dien Bien provincial People’s Council, affirmed that the visit translates Dien Bien's vision to expand international tourism linkages with northern localities of Laos and Thailand into concrete action. She expressed her belief that closer ties between management agencies and travel enterprises would foster linked tour programmes, particularly cross-border self-drive car and motorcycle caravan tours along the Laos–Vietnam–Thailand route.

To realise these goals, the two sides agreed to establish direct and regular cooperation between Dien Bien’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Bokeo’s Department of Culture and Tourism. The two agencies will take turn organising exchanges, share professional expertise, and support mutual promotional activities.

Furthermore, the authorities of Dien Bien and Bokeo committed to creating favourable conditions for travel businesses to connect, conduct market surveys, and design new itineraries. They will also study coordination mechanisms to streamline entry and exit procedures for tour groups, especially self-drive caravan fleets.

Cooperation in communications will also be stepped up through active data sharing and joint promotion of each locality’s cultural heritage, scenic spots, and signature tourism products across media channels and major regional events.

Following the talks, the two delegations conducted field surveys at key tourism destinations and service facilities in Bokeo to assess infrastructure and service capacity, laying the ground for practical cooperation.

The Dien Bien delegation’s working visit opens new avenues for sustainable tourism growth in both provinces and Laos – Vietnam – Thailand tourism connections, while further consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos./.

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