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FTSE Russell pledges comprehensive support for Vietnam’s capital market development

FTSE Russell views Vietnam as a remarkable growth story in Asia and a long-term partner, adding it wishes to further deepen cooperation with the Vietnamese Government and market participants, said its CEO Fiona Bassett.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung receives CEO of FTSE Russell Fiona Bassett in Hanoi on September 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung receives CEO of FTSE Russell Fiona Bassett in Hanoi on September 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted a reception on September 17 for CEO of FTSE Russell Fiona Bassett and a delegation of global investment organisations who are on a working trip to Vietnam.

PM Hung highly valued FTSE Russell’s role in monitoring, assessing, reviewing, and supporting the Vietnamese stock market, as well as in fostering its development toward greater transparency and efficiency in alignment with international standards.

On September 21, Vietnam’s stock market is set to officially attain the "Secondary Emerging Market" status under FTSE Russell’s classification criteria.

He outlined key aspects of Vietnam's recent economic performance, highlighting significant achievements – most notably a GDP growth rate of 8.18% in the first half of 2026, the highest in 15 years. The country is determined to achieve double-digit growth this year and throughout the 2026–2030 period, while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring major economic balances.

Realising this goal requires substantial capital mobilisation; therefore, developing a deep, broad, and efficient capital market is an urgent task to harness resources from both domestic private and foreign sectors, alongside public investment and bank credit, he noted.

The Government leader underlined many important reforms Vietnam has carried out to create more favourable conditions for investors, particularly for foreign ones, demonstrating a strong commitment to reforming the stock market and fostering an increasingly open and transparent investment environment.

FTSE Russell’s decision to upgrade the status of Vietnam’s stock market serves as an objective recognition of the country's vision, political determination, and reform efforts, he remarked.

PM Hung stated that Vietnam views this market upgrade as the starting point for a new phase of development characterised by higher quality, greater scale, and increased professionalism for the Vietnamese stock market.

It will focus on subsequent actions to sustain this upgraded status by maintaining seamless information flow and regular dialogue with market participants to establish a transparent and periodic communication channel with FTSE Russell to stay abreast of new standards or areas requiring improvement identified during reviews.

The country will also ensure the smooth and stable implementation of reforms; expedite the deployment of the Central Counterparty (CCP) mechanism; effectively address issues raised by global securities firms and global custodians; and intensify supervision and support for listed companies in adopting ESG standards, enhancing information transparency, and implementing corporate governance practices aligned with OECD principles – all of which are essential to retaining significant capital inflows from global investment funds, he added.

He expressed confidence that through cooperation with FTSE Russell and global partners, Vietnam’s stock market will achieve further growth – not merely maintaining its current rating but truly rising to a regional level.

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The meeting between Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and CEO of FTSE Russell Fiona Bassett, along with a delegation of global investment organisations, in Hanoi on September 17, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung asked FTSE Russell to continue monitoring the market and providing objective, accurate, and comprehensive assessments that reflect the realities of Vietnam’s economy and capital market. He also called on the firm to collaborate with the Ministry of Finance, the State Securities Commission, and relevant regulatory bodies to recommend practical solutions that foster a stock market with increasing transparency, efficiency and alignment with international standards.

Furthermore, he requested continued support for the country in its efforts to develop and actively participate in the stock market, and the financial market at large, including initiatives to operate and attract resources to the International Financial Centre.

For her part, Bassett affirmed that FTSE Russell views Vietnam as a remarkable growth story in Asia and a long-term partner, adding it wishes to further deepen cooperation with the Vietnamese Government and market participants.

FTSE Russell’s decision to upgrade Vietnam’s stock market reflects the country's commitments, reform efforts, and recent achievements, as well as investor confidence, she said, noting that Vietnam has emerged as one of the most liquid markets in the Asia-Pacific region, with high levels of foreign investor participation.

She stated that FTSE Russell’s announcement regarding the upgrade of Vietnam’s stock market, along with the increase in Vietnam’s weighting within the FTSE Emerging All Cap Index by nearly 50% (rising from 0.329% to 0.49%), could drive billions of US dollars in capital inflows into the Vietnamese stock market.

FTSE Russell is committed to providing comprehensive support for the continued development of Vietnam’s capital market, helping to achieve strategic goals, foster deeper international integration, and attract foreign investment. It stands ready to partner with Vietnam in executing the development roadmap and contributing further to the country's success story in the era ahead, Bassett stressed.

FTSE Russell’s support extends beyond mere market reclassification. It encompasses developing standards and enhancing market depth, liquidity, and resilience; boosting confidence, attracting international investor participation, and raising the international community's awareness of Vietnam’s capital market; modernising market infrastructure and boosting the growth of institutional investors; developing risk management tools; and supporting the introduction of new products, according to the CEO./.

VNA
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