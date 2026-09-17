Meey Global Corp announces public filing of registration statement for proposed initial public offering

Hanoi (VNA) - Meey Global Corp (the “Company” or “Meey Global”), a Cayman Islands holding company that operates an integrated ecosystem of digital real estate platforms and data intelligence services in Vietnam through its main subsidiary Meey Land Group Joint Stock Company, today announced the public filing of its registration statement on Form F-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares (“Ordinary Shares”).

The number of Ordinary Shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Company plans to apply to list its Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MEEY”. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, including effectiveness of such registration statement, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be commenced or completed.

ARC Group Securities LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC on September 11, 2026, but has not yet become effective. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from ARC Group Securities LLC. Copies of the registration statement, when available, may also be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

These Ordinary Shares may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offering of the securities described herein will be made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement. This announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 134 under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Meey Global Corp

Meey Global is a holding company primarily conducting its operations through its main subsidiary, Meey Land Group Joint Stock Company ("Meey Land"), a data and technology-driven property technology (PropTech) company founded in 2019 in Vietnam.

Meey Land develops, operates, and commercializes an integrated ecosystem of digital real estate platforms and data intelligence services designed to modernize Vietnam's property market. Meey Land's portfolio consists of an integrated suite of proprietary technologies built to address market inefficiencies related to information fragmentation, lack of transparency, valuation inaccuracy, operational inefficiency, and low digitalization among real estate brokers and enterprises.

Media Contact Dolly Zhang Christensen Advisory meeygroup@christensencomms.com media@meeyland.com