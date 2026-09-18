Reference exchange rate continues to climb on September 18

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,637 VND/USD on September 18, up 5 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,919 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,355 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw increases.



At 8:15 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,820 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,200 VND/USD, both rising 20 VND from the September 17 session./.

VNA