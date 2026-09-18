Business

VinFast announces new step in development strategy in US

In the next phase of growth, VinFast said it will continue to put customers at the centre of its operations while investing in and expanding service capacity in key markets.

Workers work at a VinFast factory (Photo: VNA)
Workers work at a VinFast factory (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast announced on September 18 the next step in its North American development strategy, focusing on expanding its sales and service network.

Specifically, VinFast has completed franchise agreements with three strategic dealerships in Redondo Beach and Tustin, California. The company is also continuing to seek, evaluate, and negotiate with potential partners in other areas across the US.

The three new dealerships in California will provide maintenance services in line with VinFast’s global standards, as well as warranty support and after-sales services. Customers can also explore and receive in-depth advice on its two electric SUV models, the VF 8 (D-segment) and VF 9 (E-segment), directly at these locations.

In the next phase of growth, VinFast said it will continue to put customers at the centre of its operations while investing in and expanding service capacity in key markets.

The move is expected to make it easier for VinFast vehicle owners and prospective customers to access a full range of local vehicle care, maintenance and after-sales services while enhancing their overall ownership experience.

Brian Finnerty, CEO of VinFast North America, said the company is continuing to lay the foundation for its next phase of growth by investing in customer experience, strengthening its workforce, continuously improving product quality and enhancing its sales and service policies and network.

He said the new dealerships will ensure that customers could access comprehensive sales, maintenance and warranty services close to where they live.

Finnerty described the move as not only an expansion of VinFast’s network but also a long-term commitment to the US market as the company enters its next phase of growth./.

VNA
#Kinh tế tư nhân #NQ 68 #VinFast #electric vehicles #VinFast North America United States Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Private economic development

Resolution in action

Related News

See more

The Can Gio mangrove forest, a vital "carbon sink" ecosystem, contributes to generating the credits needed to fuel Vietnam's carbon market. (Photo: VNA)

Institutions must provide strong economic incentives for green transition: experts

Assoc. Prof. and Dr Ngo Tri Long of the Vietnam Financial Consulting Association proposed reviewing legislation across the entire chain of economic activities to identify and address key points of intersection in support of the green and circular transition in a consistent manner, preventing legal gaps and enabling waste to genuinely become a resource.

An automotive and motorcycle parts production line at Vietnam Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. No. 1 in Ba Thien 2 Industrial Park, Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam moves to fast-track foreign investment through institutional reforms

Under the draft Law, the Government will periodically adjust market access restrictions for foreign investors based on socio-economic conditions and management requirements. This approach could shorten policy lags amid rapid changes in international capital flows, technology and supply chains, while Vietnam is shifting its investment attraction focus from quantity to quality and efficiency.

Helicopters perform a flypast at the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Defence Expo 2024. (Photo: VNA)

128 companies from 31 countries register for Vietnam Defence Expo 2026

Vietnam Defence Expo 2026 will cover about 123,800 sq.m and feature seven main areas, including indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces, a defence experience and military games area, a space showcasing defence-economic products and the cultural heritage of Vietnam’s three regions, a VIP reception area, grandstand and performance areas, and common facilities.

Professor Dato Dr Ahmad Ibrahim, an expert in technology, digital transformation and agricultural value chains at UCSI University (Photo published by VNA)

Malaysia-Vietnam cooperation potential under NAP 2.0: expert

By leveraging their complementary strengths under the NAP 2.0 framework, Malaysia and Vietnam have considerable potential to deepen cooperation to build a more technology-driven, sustainable, and resilient agricultural sector in Southeast Asia.

VinFast electric cars are gathered at Hai Phong Port, ready to be loaded onto a ship for export. (Photo: VNA)

Going global: The competition challenge for "Made in Vietnam" cars

The growing number of exporters shows that Vietnam’s automobile industry is entering a new stage of development. However, international markets also present major challenges related to localisation, supporting industries, technological capabilities, human resources and country-specific technical standards.

Ports in Ho Chi Minh City are always bustling with ships loading and unloading cargo (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City helps businesses effectively leverage FTAs

Ho Chi Minh City will implement a range of tasks and solutions to enhance business competitiveness, promote sustainable exports, expand markets, and enable local businesses to engage more deeply in global value and supply chains. The move is also expected to contribute to the development of Ho Chi Minh City as a regional hub for trade, logistics and international economic integration.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Livestreaming helps Vietnamese goods break past local markets

Once a product goes digital, it can transcend geography entirely. Consumers no longer need to visit a store or craft village in person to learn where a product comes from, how it's made, or whether it's worth buying. They can do all of that, and decide to buy, from a screen.