VinFast announces new step in development strategy in US

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast announced on September 18 the next step in its North American development strategy, focusing on expanding its sales and service network.



Specifically, VinFast has completed franchise agreements with three strategic dealerships in Redondo Beach and Tustin, California. The company is also continuing to seek, evaluate, and negotiate with potential partners in other areas across the US.



The three new dealerships in California will provide maintenance services in line with VinFast’s global standards, as well as warranty support and after-sales services. Customers can also explore and receive in-depth advice on its two electric SUV models, the VF 8 (D-segment) and VF 9 (E-segment), directly at these locations.



In the next phase of growth, VinFast said it will continue to put customers at the centre of its operations while investing in and expanding service capacity in key markets.



The move is expected to make it easier for VinFast vehicle owners and prospective customers to access a full range of local vehicle care, maintenance and after-sales services while enhancing their overall ownership experience.



Brian Finnerty, CEO of VinFast North America, said the company is continuing to lay the foundation for its next phase of growth by investing in customer experience, strengthening its workforce, continuously improving product quality and enhancing its sales and service policies and network.



He said the new dealerships will ensure that customers could access comprehensive sales, maintenance and warranty services close to where they live.



Finnerty described the move as not only an expansion of VinFast’s network but also a long-term commitment to the US market as the company enters its next phase of growth./.

VNA