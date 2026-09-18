Hoi An lanterns bring Vietnamese colours to Hong Kong Mid-Autumn Festival

Hong Kong (VNA) – Hoi An lanterns are showcasing Vietnam’s traditional craft and cultural heritage at the International Mid-Autumn Lantern Carnival 2026, which opened in Hong Kong (China) on September 17.



The event, held for the first time on a large scale at Victoria Park on Hong Kong Island, features more than 3,000 lanterns from 20 countries and territories, offering visitors a glimpse of diverse cultural traditions.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hong Kong Tourism Board Chairman Peter Lam said the board had expanded this year’s Mid-Autumn activities to create a new international festival featuring unique Hong Kong experiences.



The event brings together Mid-Autumn celebrations across the city and includes special offers from businesses. By combining traditional cultural experiences with shopping and dining, Hong Kong aims to boost tourism and economic development, he said.



Held under the theme “Reunion,” the festival features the World Lantern Avenue, a walkway near the artificial lake at Victoria Park. The lanterns are lit from 6:30pm every day and represent cultures from Asia, Europe, Africa and South America.



Vietnam’s Hoi An lanterns are displayed alongside lanterns from around the world, conveying wishes for peace, good health and family togetherness.



With a history spanning more than 400 years, Hoi An lantern making is a traditional craft that uses saltwater-treated bamboo frames to prevent termite damage, covered with delicate silk. The lanterns produce a soft, warm glow, reflecting the charm of Vietnam’s cultural heritage.



Other international displays include Swedish Scandinavian Christmas star lanterns, Brazil’s June Festival lanterns, and traditional handmade lanterns from Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand and the Republic of Korea.



The festival also features lanterns recognised as national intangible cultural heritage of China, including four sets of Qinhuai lanterns from Nanjing crafted by 33 experienced artisans.



Among them are an 8m-high installation inspired by an old banyan tree in Hong Kong and a 7m-high lotus pond moon display. Visitors can also explore the traditional Hong Kong Lantern Garden, which features more than 1,000 handmade lanterns in nearly 20 classic designs, including jade rabbits, star fruit, goldfish and lotus flowers.



Modern technology is also part of the festival, with robot dance performances and a robot that paints lacquer fans for visitors.



The event is open to the public free of charge from September 17 to 27. Lanterns are illuminated from 6:30pm to 11pm daily, with lighting extended until midnight on September 25, the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival./.

VNA