Sci-Tech

Vietnam launches national generative AI competition for university students

“AI Arena: Viet Nam 2026" contest aims to improve students’ ability to use generative AI, design prompts and develop products. Using Google Gemini and Google AI Studio, contestants will analyse problems, develop ideas and create proof-of-concept products within a limited time.

(Photo: Screenshot)
(Photo: Screenshot)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) and Google have launched “AI Arena: Viet Nam 2026,” a national competition designed to help university students develop generative artificial intelligence (AI) skills and build solutions to real-world problems.

The competition is coordinated and organised by the VNU University of Engineering and Technology.

According to the organisers, the contest aims to improve students’ ability to use generative AI, design prompts and develop products. Using Google Gemini and Google AI Studio, contestants will analyse problems, develop ideas and create proof-of-concept products within a limited time.

Unlike competitions that focus mainly on theoretical knowledge, AI Arena places students in practical problem-solving situations. Teams must analyse requirements, select approaches, use AI tools to develop products, and present and defend their solutions.

The organisers will assess not only participants’ ability to use AI tools but also their product thinking, decision-making skills, and ability to turn ideas into demonstrable prototypes.

Registration is open from September 15 to October 10, 2026, to students enrolled at higher education institutions across Vietnam.

The competition will be held in two stages. The nationwide qualifying round will take place online, featuring a short introduction and a natural-language programming challenge, or “vibe coding”, using Google Gemini and Google AI Studio.

Eight teams will advance to the final, with the shortlist scheduled to be announced on October 15.

The final is expected to take place on November 3 at VNU, combining an in-person competition with online streaming.

Entries will be scored on a 10-point scale based on three criteria: feasibility, accounting for 50% of the total; vision, 30%; and creativity, 20%.

Participating teams will have access to Google’s technology resources, while finalists will receive additional expert mentoring. Winning teams will receive titles and prizes linked to the Google and VNU ecosystems, with details to be announced later./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #VNU #Google #AI contest #Google Gemini #Google AI Studio #university students
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