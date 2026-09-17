Festival highlights growing Vietnam-US agricultural partnership

Music performance at the opening of the Great American BBQ Festival 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Great American BBQ Festival 2026, showcasing premium US food and agricultural products, is taking place in Hanoi from September 17 to October 1.

Themed “From America’s Land and Sea to Vietnam’s Table,” the event highlights the strong and growing agricultural partnership between Vietnam and the US, according to Mark Petry, Agricultural Minister Counselor at the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“As we commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, this festival showcases not only America’s rich food culture but also the continued growth of agricultural trade and cooperation between our two countries,” he said.

Since its launch in 2022, the Great American BBQ Festival has become an anticipated annual culinary event in Hanoi, offering diners an opportunity to experience the quality, versatility, freshness and flavour of US agricultural products through specially curated menus and dining experiences.

Mark Petry, Agricultural Minister Counselor at the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) (centre), highlights the growing agricultural partnership between Vietnam and the US. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking about bilateral agricultural ties, Petry said a major US agricultural trade mission is scheduled to visit Vietnam in November 2026, creating further opportunities to strengthen business connections and expand trade between the two countries.

The upcoming mission follows a large US agricultural trade delegation to Vietnam that brought together around 100 participants, including representatives of 35 businesses and agriculture officials from nine US states in 2024.

Petry said the November mission is expected to bring an even larger number of US companies to Vietnam, allowing them to connect directly with Vietnamese partners, better understand market demand and explore new business opportunities./.