Vietnam, Laos strengthen healthcare cooperation through interventional radiology

Vientiane (VNA) – La Vie International Hospital, Hanoi-Vientiane Hospital and Hanoi Medical University Hospital jointly inaugurated an interventional radiology unit and held the third Cardiology Scientific Conference in Vientiane on September 17, marking a new step in Vietnam-Laos healthcare cooperation.



The event brought together Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam, Associate Professor and Doctor Nguyen Lan Hieu, Director of Hanoi Medical University Hospital, representatives of the Lao Ministry of Health, and leading medical experts from both countries.



The inauguration of the interventional radiology unit, equipped with a modern digital subtraction angiography (DSA) system, is expected to enhance La Vie International Hospital’s capacity to diagnose and treat cardiovascular and vascular diseases using minimally invasive techniques, particularly in medical emergencies requiring prompt vascular intervention.



Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen, Director of La Vie International Hospital, said the new unit represents not only an investment in modern medical equipment but also an important step towards enabling patients in Laos to access advanced medical services in Vientiane. She stressed that the hospital will continue working with leading Vietnamese hospitals and medical universities to provide local training and facilitate long-term technology transfer.



Assoc. Prof., Dr. Hieu said experts from Hanoi Medical University Hospital, Hospital E and Thanh Hoa General Hospital have regularly supported La Vie International Hospital in medical examination and treatment. The new DSA system will enable the hospital to perform advanced procedures for critical conditions such as heart attack, stroke, traumatic organ injuries and tumours.



Under the cooperation programme, Lao doctors will receive further training at Hanoi Medical University Hospital before participating in screening and diagnosis and coordinating with Vietnamese specialists for treatment in Laos. Initial procedures will focus on coronary and cerebral vascular lesions as well as liver and kidney diseases, with cooperation expected to expand to cancer treatment.



Meanwhile, Tam said healthcare cooperation is an important and humanitarian component of the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos. He expressed his hope that the new unit will become a reputable medical facility in Vientiane and a bridge for stronger cooperation in training and technology transfer between the two countries.



At the scientific conference, Vietnamese and Lao doctors discussed updated approaches to cardiovascular and metabolic diseases and advanced interventional techniques.



La Vie International Hospital has also established a telemedicine system connecting it with Hanoi Medical University Hospital, allowing specialists in Hanoi to remotely review CT, X-ray and ultrasound images taken in Vientiane.



The hospital plans to develop a comprehensive interventional cardiology centre with support in training, personnel and technology transfer from Hanoi Medical University Hospital, contributing to improved access to high-quality healthcare in Laos./.

VNA