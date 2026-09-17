Health

Hong Ngoc General Hospital emerges as a trusted cardiovascular care destination for international patients in Hanoi

The Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology Department at Hong Ngoc General Hospital features a team of experienced physicians who have worked at leading cardiovascular centers in Vietnam.

Hanoi (VNA) – With an experienced team of physicians, integrated diagnostic and interventional systems, and multilingual support services, Hong Ngoc General Hospital meets the needs of the international community in Hanoi for cardiovascular evaluation, treatment and long-term follow-up care.

Experienced cardiovascular specialists providing direct consultation and treatment

The Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology Department at Hong Ngoc General Hospital features a team of experienced physicians who have worked at leading cardiovascular centres in Vietnam. The doctors regularly participate in specialised training programs and international conferences such as TCT and EuroPCR, while maintaining professional collaboration with Samsung Medical Centre in the Republic of Korea and Taipei Veterans General Hospital in Taiwan. These activities enable the team to continuously update medical advances and provide internationally aligned treatment protocols for patients in Vietnam.

The German professor placed his trust in carotid artery intervention performed by Nguyen Van Hai, MD, MSc, Head of the Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology Department.

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The German professor placed his trust in carotid artery intervention performed by Nguyen Van Hai, MD, MSc, Head of the Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology Department. (Photo courtesy of Hong Ngoc Hospital)

In addition, physicians at the hospital can connect for multidisciplinary consultations with experts from international medical centers when needed, developing personalized and specialised treatment protocols to optimise disease management outcomes for patients.

Advanced equipment and imported diagnostic technologies

Hong Ngoc General Hospital has invested in diagnostic and treatment technologies, including the Philips EPIQ Elite cardiovascular Doppler ultrasound system, digital subtraction angiography (DSA), Revolution Apex Elite 2560-slice CT technology and a 1.5T MRI system with cardiac imaging capability, among others.

These technologies support the assessment of cardiac structure and function, coronary arteries, vascular diseases, cardiomyopathies, congenital heart disease and complex cardiovascular lesions, helping physicians select appropriate treatment strategies and monitor patients after intervention.

Advanced equipment systems supporting the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases at Hong Ngoc General Hospital.​

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Advanced equipment systems supporting the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases at Hong Ngoc General Hospital (Photo courtesy of Hong Ngoc Hospital)

The department provides a wide range of techniques, including coronary stent placement, peripheral vascular intervention, drug-coated balloon angioplasty, pacemaker implantation, percutaneous intervention for congenital heart disease, and minimally invasive treatment for varicose veins. For patients receiving medical management, physicians also focus on controlling cardiovascular risk factors, combined with nutritional counseling, exercise guidance and an appropriate follow-up plan.

Hong Ngoc General Hospital – a trusted destination for international patients seeking cardiovascular care in Hanoi

Beyond serving local patients, the Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology Department has also become a trusted choice for many international patients.

For foreign residents in Vietnam, language barriers, medical records and insurance coverage are important considerations when choosing a healthcare provider. Understanding these concerns, Hong Ngoc General Hospital provides interpreter support in English, Korean, Japanese and Chinese throughout the consultation and treatment process. The hospital also maintains complete medical records, laboratory results and diagnostic imaging reports, while assisting with English-language documentation when needed.

This enables patients to monitor their long-term health more easily, share medical information with physicians overseas, and continue treatment when relocating for work or returning to their home country.

The hospital also works with a wide network of domestic and international insurance providers, offering direct billing support to streamline administrative procedures and help optimise treatment costs. Its “Hospital - Hospitality” model combines medical quality with patient-centered healthcare services, providing a convenient appointment booking process, private care spaces, high-standard inpatient facilities and a nursing team that provides continuous monitoring.

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Hong Ngoc General Hospital provides timely emergency treatment for acute myocardial infarction in a Hungarian patient. (Photo courtesy of Hong Ngoc Hospital)

With its strong foundation in clinical expertise, advanced technology and dedicated support systems for international patients, the Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology Department at Hong Ngoc General Hospital provides a seamless care journey, from early detection and specialized treatment to long-term follow-up. The department accompanies patients in protecting their cardiovascular health through safe and personalized solutions./.

Hong Ngoc General Hospital is accredited by ACHS International for healthcare quality standards and has been reaccredited by the Royal College of Surgeons of England as a Surgical Education Centre, providing patients with consultation and treatment in an internationally standardised healthcare environment.


- No. 55 Yen Ninh Street, Ba Dinh Ward, Hanoi

- No. 8 Chau Van Liem Street, Tu Liem Ward, Hanoi

Emergency hotline: 1900 636 555

VNA
#Hong Ngoc Hospital #international patients #cardiovascular care #cardiovascular diseases
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